Watch this deer join in to play beach volleyball

Oh deer!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

It’s not often that a deer runs toward people instead of away from them, but evidently the presence of a volleyball was too enticing for this deer to ignore.

This took place earlier in 2018 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 37,000 views at the time this story was published.

Reader Emily Alberts shot this video of a deer arriving at a beach volleyball court and having all sorts of fun with the ball that was on the ground.

Given its jumping ability, you would think the deer would make one awesome outside hitter!

