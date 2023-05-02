Here are the 10 best US states. Find out where Florida ranks

U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its rankings for the best states in the country.
According to the report, states were ranked based on factors like access to healthcare, education quality, economic growth, pollution and public safety.
The top 10 states included in the ranking were as follows:
- Utah
- Washington
- Idaho
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
- Florida
While Florida came in at 10th place for the overall rankings, the report shows that it scored the following for individual categories:
- Education — 1st
- Higher Education — 1st
- Pre-K-12 — 14th
- Economy — 7th
- Business Environment — 12th
- Employment — 14th
- Growth — 8th
- Fiscal Stability — 13th
- Long-Term Fiscal Stability — 14th
- Short-Term Fiscal Stability — 20th
- Infrastructure — 14th
- Energy — 22nd
- Internet Access — 16th
- Transportation — 20th
- Crime and Corrections — 17th
- Corrections Outcomes — 20th
- Public Safety — 22nd
- Natural Environment — 17th
- Air and Water Quality — 4th
- Pollution — 35th
- Health Care — 27th
- Health Care Access — 48th
- Health Care Quality — 24th
- Public Health — 13th
- Opportunity — 46th
- Affordability — 38th
- Economic Opportunity — 36th
- Equality — 22nd
According to the U.S. News & World Report, Florida has garnered millions of visitors per year to its beaches, amusement parks and cruise ships. Florida’s robust agricultural industry also helps make it a valuable state, the report says.
“Tourism, which pays a sizable share of the state’s sales tax, also has enabled Florida to remain among the states without a personal income tax — adding a lure as the nation’s leading retirement haven,” the report reads.
For more information on the rankings and methodology of the report, click here.
