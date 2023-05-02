Here are the 10 best US states. Find out where Florida ranks

U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its rankings for the best states in the country.

According to the report, states were ranked based on factors like access to healthcare, education quality, economic growth, pollution and public safety.

The top 10 states included in the ranking were as follows:

Utah Washington Idaho Nebraska Minnesota New Hampshire Iowa Wisconsin Vermont Florida

While Florida came in at 10th place for the overall rankings, the report shows that it scored the following for individual categories:

Education — 1st Higher Education — 1st Pre-K-12 — 14th

Economy — 7th Business Environment — 12th Employment — 14th Growth — 8th

Fiscal Stability — 13th Long-Term Fiscal Stability — 14th Short-Term Fiscal Stability — 20th

Infrastructure — 14th Energy — 22nd Internet Access — 16th Transportation — 20th

Crime and Corrections — 17th Corrections Outcomes — 20th Public Safety — 22nd

Natural Environment — 17th Air and Water Quality — 4th Pollution — 35th

Health Care — 27th Health Care Access — 48th Health Care Quality — 24th Public Health — 13th

Opportunity — 46th Affordability — 38th Economic Opportunity — 36th Equality — 22nd



According to the U.S. News & World Report, Florida has garnered millions of visitors per year to its beaches, amusement parks and cruise ships. Florida’s robust agricultural industry also helps make it a valuable state, the report says.

“Tourism, which pays a sizable share of the state’s sales tax, also has enabled Florida to remain among the states without a personal income tax — adding a lure as the nation’s leading retirement haven,” the report reads.

For more information on the rankings and methodology of the report, click here.

