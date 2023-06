(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Help us celebrate Grimace’s birthday with a special prize from McDonalds.

Enter now to win a $25 Arch Card plus a Birthday Prize Pack for 10!

The Birthday Prize Pack includes a coloring sheet, a ruler, crayons, crowns, stickers, photobooth smile props, cake plates and party favor gift bags for 10.

The contest runs through July 3.

Good luck!