Hurricane Idalia: Watch live Florida beach cams as storm nears landfall

Hurricane Idalia is headed toward Florida’s west coast, and is expected to make landfall Tuesday or Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm.

Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the state prepares for Idalia to strike.

To track Hurricane Idalia, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville.

Clearwater

Fort Meyers Beach

Key West

Destin

Panama City

To view a beach cam at Siesta Beach, click or tap here.

To view a beach cam at Deerfield Beach, click or tap here.