Comedian Dave Chappelle set to perform in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Popular and often controversial comedian Dave Chappelle is set to make two stops in Florida on his latest tour, including a show at Orlando’s Amway Center.

The first Florida stop is set for Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Presale for this date is set to open up at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Chappelle’s Orlando show is set for Nov. 2, also starting at 7:30 p.m.

General sales for this show are also set to begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

For ticket sales and additional information, click here.

All people attending the shows will be required to place their cell phones and other mobile devices in “Yondr Bags” so that they cannot be used during the performance.

