Riff On This: Dyer Davis’ career takes him from rock to country, but he’s always loved the Blues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Daytona Beach native Dyer Davis may seem like a new name in music, but the 23-year-old has been on the music scene for nearly a decade. His love for music started at the tender age of 4 when he learned to play guitar. Davis’ father, also a musician, fueled his love for music with the iconic sounds of the 60s and 70s.

Davis felt the groove of blues-rock, inspired by the early records of the late Jeff Beck. To Davis, the blues was more than just a sound. It was a feeling. A foundation of the very music he was drawn to play.

Of course, starting out as a young teen, Davis found himself in a few different rock bands of his own and even becoming a member of Rubber Soulchild from which, he has now departed. " I have had the pleasure of jamming out with some really amazing musicians over the year”, says Davis. “Robben Ford, Peter Criss, Elliot Easton, Rami Jaffe from the Foo Fighters, to name a few.”

Dyer Davis at the Blues Foundation earlier this year. (Dyer Davis Music)

Davis has also toured with The Howling Tongues, Rivers Monroe, Tim Duggar Studio, drummer, songwriter, and record producer Stan Lynch, six-time Blues Music Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Blues artist and pianist Victor Wainwright, iconic slide guitarist and sound engineer Bryan Bassett, as well as iconic musicians Charley Dechant and Stephen Dees from The 70s Hall and Oates Band and fiery guitarist, songwriter and producer Billy Chapin.

Davis dabbled in country music for a short stent, but the blues kept calling his name. Now, Davis says he’s found his home through the music that originally inspired him to become a musician.

Dyer Davis getting mic'd up on the set of Riff On This with host Samara Cokinos. (WKMG)

Working alongside iconic musicians and producers Victor Wainwright, Billy Chapin, Patricia and Stephen Dees, among others, Davis debuted on the Blues scene in February this year with the album “Dog Bites Back’ with WildRoots Records.

His fiery vocals and soulful guitar skills earned a nomination for New Artist Debut Release at the 2023 Blues Blast Magazine Awards. The Dyer Davis Band will also be performing at the awards show Saturday, Sept. 23 in Peoria, Illinois.

