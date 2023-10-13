From corn mazes to Halloween dinner shows, check out these Orlando fall events this weekend

If you’re looking for some fun activities to do in the Orlando area to celebrate the change in seasons, look no further.

To get into the fall and Halloween spirit, we have pulled together a colorful list of activities for you and your family to do this weekend.

The Great Scott Farms corn maze will be open this Saturday. The farm in Lake County offers a 6.5-acre corn maze, a half-acre corn maze, a zip line for kids and farm tours. Organizers say Great Scott Farms has a labyrinth, corn pit and a superslide. Other activities include fishing, gem mining and 4 night mazes. Organizers say that beer, wine, food vendors will also be available. Price of admission ranges from $15 to $18.

Disney’s annual Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will be held at Magic Kingdom at Disney World starting tonight. Organizers say the event will include trick or treat stations, Disney characters in costume, a live performance from Cadaver Dan’s Barbershop Quartet, fireworks and more. Organizers say food and drinks will be available throughout the theme park. Costumes are encouraged, but full face coverings are prohibited. Price of admission ranges from $119 to $199.

Take time to knock the autumn chill off at the Outta Control Spooktacular Magic dinner show at WonderWorks, where nightly shows will be performed for the entire month of October. Organizers say that this show will include Halloween themed magic, stories and interactive illusions. Ticket prices to the dinner show range from $25.99 to $35.99, plus tax. Organizers also say unlimited pizza, salad, drinks and Halloween-themed desserts will be included with the purchase of a ticket.

Take the chance to have your kids trick or treat early at Brick or Treat at Legoland this Sunday, where costumed kids can do their trick-or-treating throughout the entire theme park. Organizers say character meet and greets, holiday-themed Lego creations, a special soundtrack, holiday-themed fireworks and more will be on display during the event. Ticket prices start at $84.

If you’re looking for an early Halloween scare, Pirates Dinner Adventure will be hosting “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises.” Organizers say that the event is a Halloween-themed dinner suitable for all ages, and ticket prices will range from $46 to $72.