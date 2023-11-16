Help get results for thousands of children, seniors this holiday season with Angel Tree

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and BFarr Contracting are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree Program.
It’s a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts on Christmas morning.
The program kicks off Nov. 17 with 6,000 angels up for adoption. This year 5,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14-year-olds in Orange and Osceola County. The other thousand angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.
There are two ways you can adopt an angel this year — you can adopt your Angel virtually this year, as well as in person at participating locations.
Adopt virtually:
- Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar.
- Click the ‘Adopt an Angel’ button to be rerouted directly to the angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties.
- Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt.
- Print Tag/Adoption Confirmation.
Adopt in person:
Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including the Mall at Millenia and participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Addresses to those locations are listed below:
- Universal Blvd - 9500 McKenna Drive Orlando, FL 32819
- Millenia FSU - 4181 Millenia Blvd. Orlando, FL 32839
- Ocoee - 10620 West Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
- Winter Garden - 3166 Daniels Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Black Lake Road - 7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Sanford - 4590 W. State Road 46 Sanford, FL 32771
- Altamonte Mall - 451 Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- Hancock Road & Hwy 50 FSU - 2585 E. Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
- Hammock Ridge & Hwy 27 - 3365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont, FL 34711
- Orlando Avenue at Fairbanks - 700 South Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL32789
- Lee Vista - 6350 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822
- Oviedo FSU - 32 E Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765
- Hamlin - 15899 New Independence Parkway Winter Garden, FL 34747
- Four Corners FSU - 644 US Highway 27 Clermont, FL 34714
- Lake Buena Vista - 13448 S. Apopka-Vineland Drive Orlando, FL 32821
- Vineland Point - 11709 Daryl Carter Parkway Orlando, FL 32821
- Hunt Club - 3050 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
- Kirkman & Conroy - 4752 S. Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811
- Sand Lake Road - 7333 W. Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
- Celebration - 6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Tuskawilla Road - 1454 Tuskawilla Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
- University at Forsyth - 3391 University Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32792
- Florida Hotel - 1500 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32809
- Southchase Plaza - 13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
- The Loop - 3286 N. John Young Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34741
- Casselberry - 80 Oxford Road Fern Park, FL 32730
- Kissimmee - 4450 West Vine Street Kissimmee, FL 34746
- The Mall at Millenia- 4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245 Orlando, FL 32389
- Colonial Plaza Market Center - 2448 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
- Mt. Dora - 17240 U.S. Highway 441 Mount Dora, FL 32757
- Orlando Square - 1800 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32809
- Nona - 12801 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32832
- Lake Mary Blvd. - 4420 West Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746
- University at Rouse - 11350 University Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817
- Orange Avenue - 2885 S. Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32806
- Waterford Lakes - 633 North Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
- St. Cloud - 4360 13th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769
- Altamonte Springs FSU - 234 W State Road 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- Maitland Blvd. - 8673 Summit Centre Way Orlando, FL 32810
If you would like to drop off your gifts in person, you can do that too at these locations:
- The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804 (M- F 8:30a to 4:30p)
- The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
You can also return your gifts or have them ship directly to the Salvation Army at this address:
- The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804
Must be addressed to C/O of The Salvation Army Orlando and include the angel’s name and ID number.
Viewers can also just shop without picking a specific angel via the Walmart Registry at Walmartangeltree.com. The toys bought off this registry, will go to those angels not selected or who’s gifts don’t get returned.
Gifts should be returned or shipped to an above location by Monday, Dec. 4.