Help get results for thousands of children, seniors this holiday season with Angel Tree

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and BFarr Contracting are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree Program.

It’s a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts on Christmas morning.

The program kicks off Nov. 17 with 6,000 angels up for adoption. This year 5,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14-year-olds in Orange and Osceola County. The other thousand angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.

There are two ways you can adopt an angel this year — you can adopt your Angel virtually this year, as well as in person at participating locations.

Adopt virtually:

Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar. Click the ‘Adopt an Angel’ button to be rerouted directly to the angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties. Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt. Print Tag/Adoption Confirmation.

Adopt in person:

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including the Mall at Millenia and participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Addresses to those locations are listed below:

Universal Blvd - 9500 McKenna Drive Orlando, FL 32819

Millenia FSU - 4181 Millenia Blvd. Orlando, FL 32839

Ocoee - 10620 West Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761

Winter Garden - 3166 Daniels Road Winter Garden, FL 34787

Black Lake Road - 7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747

Sanford - 4590 W. State Road 46 Sanford, FL 32771

Altamonte Mall - 451 Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Hancock Road & Hwy 50 FSU - 2585 E. Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711

Hammock Ridge & Hwy 27 - 3365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont, FL 34711

Orlando Avenue at Fairbanks - 700 South Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL32789

Lee Vista - 6350 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822

Oviedo FSU - 32 E Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765

Hamlin - 15899 New Independence Parkway Winter Garden, FL 34747

Four Corners FSU - 644 US Highway 27 Clermont, FL 34714

Lake Buena Vista - 13448 S. Apopka-Vineland Drive Orlando, FL 32821

Vineland Point - 11709 Daryl Carter Parkway Orlando, FL 32821

Hunt Club - 3050 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703

Kirkman & Conroy - 4752 S. Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811

Sand Lake Road - 7333 W. Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819

Celebration - 6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747

Tuskawilla Road - 1454 Tuskawilla Road Winter Springs, FL 32708

University at Forsyth - 3391 University Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32792

Florida Hotel - 1500 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32809

Southchase Plaza - 13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837

The Loop - 3286 N. John Young Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34741

Casselberry - 80 Oxford Road Fern Park, FL 32730

Kissimmee - 4450 West Vine Street Kissimmee, FL 34746

The Mall at Millenia- 4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245 Orlando, FL 32389

Colonial Plaza Market Center - 2448 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803

Mt. Dora - 17240 U.S. Highway 441 Mount Dora, FL 32757

Orlando Square - 1800 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32809

Nona - 12801 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32832

Lake Mary Blvd. - 4420 West Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746

University at Rouse - 11350 University Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817

Orange Avenue - 2885 S. Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32806

Waterford Lakes - 633 North Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828

St. Cloud - 4360 13th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769

Altamonte Springs FSU - 234 W State Road 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Maitland Blvd. - 8673 Summit Centre Way Orlando, FL 32810

If you would like to drop off your gifts in person, you can do that too at these locations:

The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804 (M- F 8:30a to 4:30p)

The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839

You can also return your gifts or have them ship directly to the Salvation Army at this address:

The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804

Must be addressed to C/O of The Salvation Army Orlando and include the angel’s name and ID number.

Viewers can also just shop without picking a specific angel via the Walmart Registry at Walmartangeltree.com. The toys bought off this registry, will go to those angels not selected or who’s gifts don’t get returned.

Gifts should be returned or shipped to an above location by Monday, Dec. 4.