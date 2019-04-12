Where to get best grilled cheese sandwich in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – While you may think you make the best grilled cheese sandwich, there are many Central Florida restaurants serving up the cheesy goodness that you need to try.

From traditional sandwiches to grilled cheese with a twist, these local restaurants are rated the best for grilled cheese sandwiches by Yelp.

Toasted 1945 Aloma Ave., Orlando igettoasted.com

Topping the menu are 10 different kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches, including, a truffle melt, pesto chicken, braised brisket and the big cheese, to name just a few.

Monica S. said in a review, “If you like grilled cheese, this is your place. Quick, casual, good for kids and good service. I went for the grilled cheese with brisket, highly recommend. They have a burger with jalapeño, it was a little too spicy for us, but if you want major heat, go for it. Overall great choice for a quick lunch and we will come again.”

33 & Melt 13790 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Windermere 33andmelt.com

Five melts make the menu and they each come with a tomato soup dipper and then a choice of fries or salad.

Abigail N. gave a thrilling review saying, “Ummm...YUMMMMM! At first I was a bit hesitant about going to eat at a grilled cheese place (I mean, how can you improve a cheese sandwich??) but I was pleasantly surprised as to all of the options! Sooo delicious! I am only giving 4 stars instead of 5 because they are not open for lunch and the seating is kind of tight...but their food is 5 stars all the way!”

La Femme Du Fromage 3201 Corrine Drive, Audubon Park lafemmedufromage.com

The menu is topped with le grand fromage, described as the “Best of Orlando” grilled cheese with prosciutto, tomato and basil with a four-cheese blend. Yum.

Angel G. was moved by what he ate and wrote, “Wow! I've had grilled cheese before but this place took me to a whole different planet. I had their Happy Hour grilled cheese combo and it was out of this world.”

The Gnarly Barley 7431 S. Orange Ave., Bell Isle thegnarlybarley.com

Many agree the sandwich lives up to its name, the Great Grilled Cheese. If that doesn’t move you, try the Grown Up Grilled Cheese.

John M., was visiting town, said, “Had the grownup grilled cheese. Super big, great bread, grilled to perfection. Added a side of mac n cheese, super delicious as well.”

Melts on Main Street 108 S. Main St., Winter Garden meltsonmainstreet.com

The menu is full of melts -- eight to be exact. You could go for the signature called Thanks Ma or get adventurous with Who Shot JR.

Dusty D. felt right at home and said, “I HATE tomato soup, but my mouth waters when I think about theirs! The grilled cheeses are the thing of dreams, and both of them together give me goosebumps! The restaurant feels like your grandparents kitchen.”