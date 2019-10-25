4 Rivers unveils new vegan menu item

ORLANDO, Fla. – The days of vegetarians and vegans noshing on only sides at 4 Rivers Smokehouse are over.

The Florida-based barbecue chain is the latest restaurant to join in on the Beyond Meat trend with its new menu item, Beyond Burnt Ends, which is being served up at all 14 locations in Florida and Georgia.

“The 4 Rivers culinary team spent months perfecting the Beyond Burnt Ends and we’re very proud that we’ve created a plant-based barbecue dish that has been so well received by our guests,” 4R Restaurant Group founder and CEO John Rivers said in a news release. “As a brand, we’re constantly evolving and listening to consumers and right now there is definitely a demand for plant-based barbecue.”

Only a limited amount of the item is available each day, restaurant officials said. The dish is the first for 4 Rivers’ upcoming “Beyond BBQ” vegan line, although it’s unclear at this point when the other items will be available.

(Credit: 4 Rivers Smokehouse)

The plant-based Beyond Burnt Ends are double hickory-smoked then slow-roasted and served with a signature vegan sauce and vegan bun.

The cost is $8.79 per sandwich, $9.29 per half pound and $18.59 per pound. There is also a dinner option that includes three sides for $16.39.