Food

Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/13/2020

News 6 gets results for your belly

From CookingBride.com
News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Ribeye Steaks with Horseradish Mustard Sauce

Ingredients

For the steaks:
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 2 14-oz. each ribeye steaks
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
For the Horseradish Mustard Sauce:
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper plus more to taste
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt plus more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary

Instructions

  • Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct heat.
  • Combine the first five ingredients in a glass dish or large resealable plastic bag. Add the steaks and turn to coat on both sides.
  • Marinate steaks in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but no more than eight hours.
  • Bring steaks to room temperature just before cooking. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Place steaks on a hot grill and cook for 5-6 minutes per side for rare (110 degrees). For medium-rare steaks, slide the steaks to one side of the grill away from direct heat and grill for an additional 7-8 minutes until the steak’s internal temperature reaches 120 degrees.
  • Let steaks rest for 10 minutes on a cutting board, loosely covered with foil.
  • Just before serving, drizzle with horseradish mustard sauce.
  • Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.
  • Store any leftovers in an airtight container. Sauce will keep up to a week.

TUESDAY

Spicy Grilled Shrimp on Polenta

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 2 teaspoons lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon chopped seeded jalapeno pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound uncooked medium shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 4-6 wooden skewers

Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 green onion finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chopped seeded jalapeno pepper
  • 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Polenta:

  • 1 tube 1 pound polenta, cut into 12 slices
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions optional

Instructions

  • In a medium mixing bowl or large releasable plastic bag, combine first six ingredients. Swish the mixture around to make sure the olive oil is well incorporated.
  • Add shrimp and marinate for up to two hours.
  • In a separate bowl, combine the sauce ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  • Thirty minutes before you are ready to grill, soak your wooden skewers in water to prevent them from catching fire on the grill.
  • Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for indirect heat.
  • Sprinkle both sides of the polenta rounds with the Cajun seasoning.
  • Drain shrimp and discard marinade. Thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers.
  • Lightly coat the grill rack with oil. Grill polenta and shrimp for 5-8 minutes, turning once, until shrimp is pink and polenta is firm and shows grill marks.
  • Place shrimp over polenta. Top with sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Hearty Slow Cooker Jambalaya

Ingredients

  • 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 pound fully cooked andouille sausage links cubed
  • 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 small sweet red pepper diced
  • 1 small green pepper diced
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 celery rib with leaves chopped
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 pound cooked medium shrimp peeled and deveined
  • Hot cooked rice

Instructions

  • In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine all the ingredients except the shrimp and rice.
  • Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink.
  • Add shrimp. Cover and cook an additional 15 minutes until shrimp are heated through.
  • Remove and discard bay leaves.
  • Serve over rice

THURSDAY

Fettuccine with Sundried Tomatoes, Chicken, and Pesto

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. uncooked fettuccine pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 6 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil coarsely chopped
  • cup basil pesto
  • Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
  • Freshly shredded Parmesan cheese optional

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook fettuccine according to package directions.
  • In the meantime, heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat.
  • Add chicken and cook until chicken is no longer pink.
  • Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  • Add cooked fettuccine, tomatoes, and pesto. Stir until ingredients are well-combined.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Serve with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, if desired.

FRIDAY

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

Ingredients

Fish:

  • Oil for frying
  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3 teaspoons salt plus more for seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 12-ounce can beer
  • 1 large egg lightly beaten
  • 2 8-ounce firm white fish, cut into 1 ½ inch fillets

Instructions

For the fish:
  • Heat oil in a large deep skillet to 375 degrees (I like to use an electric skillet).
  • In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Combine the beer and egg and pour into the flour mixture. Whisk to a smooth batter. Batter should be the consistency of pancake batter - if too thick, feel free to add a little more beer until you reach the desired consistency.
  • Spread the remaining ½ cup of flour on a plate. Dredge the fish pieces in the flour and then dip them into the batter, letting the excess drip off.
  • Add the fillets to frying pan and cook until coating turns brown and crispy and fillet is cooked through – about 4-5 minutes per side. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt if desired.

