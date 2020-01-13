Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/13/2020
News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.
This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ribeye Steaks with Horseradish Mustard Sauce
Ingredients
For the steaks:
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 14-oz. each ribeye steaks
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
For the Horseradish Mustard Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon sour cream
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon sea salt plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary
Instructions
- Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct heat.
- Combine the first five ingredients in a glass dish or large resealable plastic bag. Add the steaks and turn to coat on both sides.
- Marinate steaks in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but no more than eight hours.
- Bring steaks to room temperature just before cooking. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper to taste.
- Place steaks on a hot grill and cook for 5-6 minutes per side for rare (110 degrees). For medium-rare steaks, slide the steaks to one side of the grill away from direct heat and grill for an additional 7-8 minutes until the steak’s internal temperature reaches 120 degrees.
- Let steaks rest for 10 minutes on a cutting board, loosely covered with foil.
- Just before serving, drizzle with horseradish mustard sauce.
- Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.
- Store any leftovers in an airtight container. Sauce will keep up to a week.
TUESDAY
Spicy Grilled Shrimp on Polenta
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon chopped seeded jalapeno pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 pound uncooked medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- 4-6 wooden skewers
Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 green onion finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon chopped seeded jalapeno pepper
- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Polenta:
- 1 tube 1 pound polenta, cut into 12 slices
- 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions optional
Instructions
- In a medium mixing bowl or large releasable plastic bag, combine first six ingredients. Swish the mixture around to make sure the olive oil is well incorporated.
- Add shrimp and marinate for up to two hours.
- In a separate bowl, combine the sauce ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Thirty minutes before you are ready to grill, soak your wooden skewers in water to prevent them from catching fire on the grill.
- Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for indirect heat.
- Sprinkle both sides of the polenta rounds with the Cajun seasoning.
- Drain shrimp and discard marinade. Thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers.
- Lightly coat the grill rack with oil. Grill polenta and shrimp for 5-8 minutes, turning once, until shrimp is pink and polenta is firm and shows grill marks.
- Place shrimp over polenta. Top with sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 pound fully cooked andouille sausage links cubed
- 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 small sweet red pepper diced
- 1 small green pepper diced
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 celery rib with leaves chopped
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
- 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon Louisiana-style hot sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 pound cooked medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- Hot cooked rice
Instructions
- In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine all the ingredients except the shrimp and rice.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink.
- Add shrimp. Cover and cook an additional 15 minutes until shrimp are heated through.
- Remove and discard bay leaves.
- Serve over rice
THURSDAY
Fettuccine with Sundried Tomatoes, Chicken, and Pesto
Ingredients
- 1 lb. uncooked fettuccine pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 6 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil coarsely chopped
- cup basil pesto
- Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
- Freshly shredded Parmesan cheese optional
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook fettuccine according to package directions.
- In the meantime, heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add chicken and cook until chicken is no longer pink.
- Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add cooked fettuccine, tomatoes, and pesto. Stir until ingredients are well-combined.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Fish:
- Oil for frying
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3 teaspoons salt plus more for seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 12-ounce can beer
- 1 large egg lightly beaten
- 2 8-ounce firm white fish, cut into 1 ½ inch fillets
Instructions
For the fish:
- Heat oil in a large deep skillet to 375 degrees (I like to use an electric skillet).
- In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Combine the beer and egg and pour into the flour mixture. Whisk to a smooth batter. Batter should be the consistency of pancake batter - if too thick, feel free to add a little more beer until you reach the desired consistency.
- Spread the remaining ½ cup of flour on a plate. Dredge the fish pieces in the flour and then dip them into the batter, letting the excess drip off.
- Add the fillets to frying pan and cook until coating turns brown and crispy and fillet is cooked through – about 4-5 minutes per side. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt if desired.
