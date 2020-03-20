Coronavirus stress is real: Get your favorite cocktail delivered after governor clears restaurants to make alcoholic drinks to-go

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many businesses are hurting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent the virus from spreading, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis forced all bars to close and banned dining in at restaurants, however, to ease some of that burden he waived regulations allowing alcoholic beverages to be sold to-go or for delivery.

The governor’s executive order lifted the restrictions that prohibited specially licensed restaurants from selling packaged alcohol for delivery, take-out or consumption off-premises. Customers will still need to present their I.D. when buying alcohol with their pick-up or delivery orders.

What does this mean? Your favorite restaurant’s specialty cocktail or margarita can still be enjoyed during this crazy time-- but from the couch in your favorite sweatpants while practicing social distancing.

Orlando-area establishments leaped at the opportunity after the restrictions were lifted, hoping to make up for lost business.

Park Lights Restaurants, the operators of Luke’s Kitchen and Bar, in Maitland, Luma on Park and Prato, in Winter Park, is offering $10 off orders of $50 or more, including specialty drinks, on your next visit.

Support local businesses and call your favorite dining spots to see what they are offering.

Do keep in mind for residents and visitors in Orange and Osceola counties, a curfew is in effect beginning at 11 p.m. and restaurant hours may be reduced because they are only completing to-go or delivery orders.

Please enjoy any alcohol in the comfort of your home -- while practicing social distancing-- and do not drink and drive.

