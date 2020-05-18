Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/18/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Grilled Tilapia with Pineapple-Mango Salsa
Ingredients
- 2 tilapia fillets
- 1 tablespoon Mazola Corn Oil
- Salt, pepper and paprika to taste
- Pineapple Mango Salsa:
- 1 cup diced pineapple
- 1 cup diced mango
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeno pepper stemmed and seeded
- juice of one large lime
- salt to taste
Instructions
- Prepare the salsa: In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, mango, red onion, jalapeno, and lime juice. Stir until well combined. Season with salt, to taste. Chill until ready to serve.
- Prepare the fish: Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.
- Brush both sides of tilapia filet with Mazola Corn Oil to prevent sticking and enhance flavor. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika to taste.
- Grill the fillets 3 to 4 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until the fish is no longer translucent in the center, and flakes easily with a fork. Serve the tilapia topped with pineapple mango salsa.
TUESDAY
Ingredients in BBQ Pulled Pork
- 2-3 lb pork shoulder
- 1 C. of BBQ sauce of your choice
- 1/2 C. water
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- blackening seasoning
Pulled Pork Quesadilla Ingredients
- salt & pepper
- cheddar cheese slices
- 14 oz can of black beans
- 10 oz package of frozen corn, unthawed
- flour tortillas
- BBQ sauce of your choice
BBQ Pork Directions
- Salt, pepper and use blackening to season both side of your pork shoulder.
- Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and brown both sides of the pork shoulder for 10-15 on each side.
- Place the pork shoulder in your slow cooker and turn on low.
- Combine the 1 cup of BBQ sauce and the 1/2 cup of water and pour it over the pork shoulder.
- Cook on low in the slow cooker for 8-10 hours.
- Once the pork is cooked through, remove from the liquid, discard the fat pieces and shred. Add more BBQ of your choice.
- *If you using an Instant Pot, simply brown the pork should in the Instant Pot and then pour the BBQ/water mixture over the top of the pork. Seal the lid shut and manually enter 90 minutes. Once the Instant Pot has vent, remove the pork from the liquid and follow the steps above.
Quesadilla Direction
- Combine the corn and the black beans.
- Heat the flour tortillas on a large frying pan or griddle.
- Add the pulled pork to 1/2 the tortillas (see photo).
- Add on black beans and corn (I always say this is optional because my husband refuses to eat frozen corn).
- Place 1/2 a slice of cheese (or more) to the top.
- Allow the cheese to melt for a few minutes and then carefully fold the quesadilla together.
- Let it heat through and then flip.
- Serve with sour cream, BBQ sauce, salsa or other toppings of your choice.
WEDNESDAY
Baked Penne Pasta with Ricotta
Ingredients:
- 1 (16 ounce) box Barilla® Organic Pasta Penne
- 1 (32 ounce) jar Barilla® Pasta Sauce
- 24 ounces ricotta cheese
- 1 pound mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley, divided
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and set aside in a large bowl. Add the egg, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, 1/4 cup chopped parsley and 2/3 of the sauce. Mix until combined.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish and spoon in penne mixture. Top with remaining spaghetti sauce, followed by Parmesan cheese.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes; let stand for 15 minutes and sprinkle with parsley before serving.
THURSDAY
Turkey & Sweet Potato Burrito Bowls
Ingredients:
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 cups cooked white rice
- 1 Tbsp lime juice
- 1⁄4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1⁄2 Tbsp chipotle chili powder, divided
- 1⁄2 Tbsp cumin
- 1 Tbsp garlic powder
- 2 sweet potatoes, cut into 1inch cubes
- 1 Tbsp oil
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 1⁄2 onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- In a bowl, combine sweet potatoes, oil, 1⁄4 Tbsp chili powder and 1⁄4 Tbsp cumin. Toss to combine. Spread on baking sheet and roast for 1520 minutes or until tender.
- In a skillet, brown turkey. Add onion, garlic powder and remaining chili powder and cumin. Cook for 5 minutes or until onion is softened. Stir in black beans and sweet potatoes.
- In a large bowl, combine rice with lime juice and cilantro. Stir well. Add rice to serving dish. Top with turkey mixture. Garnish with cilantro if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients:
- 1 8 oz. block cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 sour cream
- 1 16 oz. can chili beans
- 1 container restaurant-style salsa (mild or hot)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese
- tortilla chips for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a bowl, mix cream cheese and sour cream until smooth
- In the bottom of an oven safe dish, spread cream cheese into an even layer.
- After opening chili beans, pour off some of the liquid from the top (approximately half). Spread beans over cream cheese layer.
- Spread salsa over bean layer.
- Sprinkle with cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are hot and bubbly and cheese is melted.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.