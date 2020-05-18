Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/18/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Grilled Tilapia with Pineapple-Mango Salsa

Grill the fillets 3 to 4 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until the fish is no longer translucent in the center, and flakes easily with a fork. Serve the tilapia topped with pineapple mango salsa.

Brush both sides of tilapia filet with Mazola Corn Oil to prevent sticking and enhance flavor. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika to taste.

Prepare the salsa: In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, mango, red onion, jalapeno, and lime juice. Stir until well combined. Season with salt, to taste. Chill until ready to serve.

TUESDAY

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

Ingredients in BBQ Pulled Pork

1 C. of BBQ sauce of your choice

Pulled Pork Quesadilla Ingredients

BBQ Pork Directions

Salt, pepper and use blackening to season both side of your pork shoulder.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and brown both sides of the pork shoulder for 10-15 on each side.

Place the pork shoulder in your slow cooker and turn on low.

Combine the 1 cup of BBQ sauce and the 1/2 cup of water and pour it over the pork shoulder.

Cook on low in the slow cooker for 8-10 hours.

Once the pork is cooked through, remove from the liquid, discard the fat pieces and shred. Add more BBQ of your choice.