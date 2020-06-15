75ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/15/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Aboutamom.com
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Cajun 15-Bean Soup with Sausage, Chicken and Bacon

Aboutamom.com
Ingredients

  • 1 package HamBeens® Cajun 15 Bean Soup
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 medium white onion, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 15 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes
  • 1 lb. Andouille or beef smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4” rounds
  • 1 cup cooked, diced chicken
  • 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • Hot sauce, to taste (optional)
  • Prepared long grain white rice, for serving (optional)
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. No soaking the beans is required! (If you do soak, reduce water by 1 cup for the recipe)
  2. Set seasoning packet aside for the last hour of cooking. Rinse and sort through the beans, check for any unwanted debris and discard.
  3. Add rinsed beans, onion, pepper, celery, chicken stock, and water into a 6 quart slow cooker. (The seasoning packet, tomatoes and meats will be added later.)
  4. Stir to combine. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on high and cook for 6 hours.
  5. Check beans for doneness. If tender, add sausage, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and contents of seasoning packet. Cook on high for 1 additional hour, with lid on. Keep warm until ready to serve.
  6. Serve with a scoop of long grain rice and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

TUESDAY

Low-Carb Shrimp Alfredo

Aboutamom.com
Ingredients

  • 1 lb. Medium sized shrimp peeled and deveined
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 tbsp. Olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. Butter
  • 2 Cloves garlic
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 1 ¾ c. Heavy whipping cream
  • 1 ¼ c. Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the shrimp to the skillet, coat with salt and pepper to taste, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning.
  3. Cook the shrimp for 1-2 minutes on each side until they are cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the heat and keep warm.
  4. In the same skillet where you cooked the shrimp, melt 2 tablespoons of butter.
  5. Mix in 2 cloves of minced garlic, and cook for 30 seconds stirring often.
  6. Pour in 1 ¾ cups of heavy whipping cream, and cook down for 2-3 minutes.
  7. Add a pinch of nutmeg.
  8. Stir in 1 ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Keep stirring until the cheese is completely melted and incorporated.
  9. Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste, and cook the sauce down until it reaches your desired thickness.
  10. Stir in the cooked shrimp, and cook for 1-2 more minutes.
  11. Serve over a bed of broccoli, broccoli noodles or other keto-friendly vegetables of your choosing.

WEDNESDAY

Savory Goat Cheese Toasts

Aboutamom.com
Ingredients

  • 1 8-ounce French-bread baguette
  • olive oil
  • 8 ounces soft fresh goat cheese
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 cup honey

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Slice the baguette into 1/4-inch slices. Brush both sides with olive oil and place on a sheet pan. Bake in the oven for 8 - 10 minutes, turning once, until toasted. Set aside.
  3. Spread goat cheese on each slice of warm bread. Return to oven and bake until cheese softens, about 2 minutes. Set aside on sheet. Heat honey in small saucepan over medium heat until warm, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle toasts with walnuts, then thyme. Drizzle with honey and serve.

THURSDAY

Corned Beef & Egg Salad Sandwich

Aboutamom.com
Ingredients

  • Deli sliced corned beef, 2-3 slices
  • 1 slice Swiss cheese
  • 2 tablespoons egg salad (recipe below)
  • handful of potato chips
  • 2 slices rye bread
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/4 cup Hellmann’s mayo
  • 1/2 teaspoon dill relish (optional)
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Prepare egg salad. Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water.
  2. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat.
  3. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes.
  4. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
  5. Place chopped eggs in a bowl, add Hellmann’s mayonnaise, salt and pepper, and stir to combine.
  6. On a piece of rye bread, add a layer of corned beef, then a layer of egg salad.
  7. Sprinkle some chips over the top of the egg salad.
  8. Spread some additional Hellmann’s mayonnaise onto the second piece of bread, and gently press onto the chips. Enjoy.

FRIDAY

Gingerbread Pancakes

Aboutamom.com
Ingredients

  • 2 cups Hungry Jack Original Pancake & Waffle Mix
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon cloves
  • 1 1/3 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 2 eggs

Instructions

  1. Heat up your griddle or skillet.
  2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, stirring until all of the large lumps are gone.
  3. Allow to set for about 3 minutes.
  4. Pour on a scant 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake, onto your griddle.
  5. Cool for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side or until they’re golden. You’ll see lots of bubbles when they are ready to flip the first time.
  6. Serve with butter and Hungry Jack Cinnamon and Brown Sugar syrup. Enjoy!

