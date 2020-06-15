Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/15/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Cajun 15-Bean Soup with Sausage, Chicken and Bacon

Serve with a scoop of long grain rice and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Check beans for doneness. If tender, add sausage, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and contents of seasoning packet. Cook on high for 1 additional hour, with lid on. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Stir to combine. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on high and cook for 6 hours.

Add rinsed beans, onion, pepper, celery, chicken stock, and water into a 6 quart slow cooker. (The seasoning packet, tomatoes and meats will be added later.)

Set seasoning packet aside for the last hour of cooking. Rinse and sort through the beans, check for any unwanted debris and discard.

No soaking the beans is required! (If you do soak, reduce water by 1 cup for the recipe)

TUESDAY

Low-Carb Shrimp Alfredo

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the shrimp to the skillet, coat with salt and pepper to taste, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning.

Cook the shrimp for 1-2 minutes on each side until they are cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the heat and keep warm.

In the same skillet where you cooked the shrimp, melt 2 tablespoons of butter.

Mix in 2 cloves of minced garlic, and cook for 30 seconds stirring often.

Pour in 1 ¾ cups of heavy whipping cream, and cook down for 2-3 minutes.

Add a pinch of nutmeg.

Stir in 1 ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Keep stirring until the cheese is completely melted and incorporated.

Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste, and cook the sauce down until it reaches your desired thickness.

Stir in the cooked shrimp, and cook for 1-2 more minutes.