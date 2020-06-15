Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/15/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Cajun 15-Bean Soup with Sausage, Chicken and Bacon
Ingredients
- 1 package HamBeens® Cajun 15 Bean Soup
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 medium white onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 4 cups water
- 1 15 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 lb. Andouille or beef smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4” rounds
- 1 cup cooked, diced chicken
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Hot sauce, to taste (optional)
- Prepared long grain white rice, for serving (optional)
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- No soaking the beans is required! (If you do soak, reduce water by 1 cup for the recipe)
- Set seasoning packet aside for the last hour of cooking. Rinse and sort through the beans, check for any unwanted debris and discard.
- Add rinsed beans, onion, pepper, celery, chicken stock, and water into a 6 quart slow cooker. (The seasoning packet, tomatoes and meats will be added later.)
- Stir to combine. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on high and cook for 6 hours.
- Check beans for doneness. If tender, add sausage, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and contents of seasoning packet. Cook on high for 1 additional hour, with lid on. Keep warm until ready to serve.
- Serve with a scoop of long grain rice and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 lb. Medium sized shrimp peeled and deveined
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tbsp. Olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Butter
- 2 Cloves garlic
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 1 ¾ c. Heavy whipping cream
- 1 ¼ c. Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the shrimp to the skillet, coat with salt and pepper to taste, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning.
- Cook the shrimp for 1-2 minutes on each side until they are cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the heat and keep warm.
- In the same skillet where you cooked the shrimp, melt 2 tablespoons of butter.
- Mix in 2 cloves of minced garlic, and cook for 30 seconds stirring often.
- Pour in 1 ¾ cups of heavy whipping cream, and cook down for 2-3 minutes.
- Add a pinch of nutmeg.
- Stir in 1 ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Keep stirring until the cheese is completely melted and incorporated.
- Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste, and cook the sauce down until it reaches your desired thickness.
- Stir in the cooked shrimp, and cook for 1-2 more minutes.
- Serve over a bed of broccoli, broccoli noodles or other keto-friendly vegetables of your choosing.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 8-ounce French-bread baguette
- olive oil
- 8 ounces soft fresh goat cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1/4 cup honey
Instructions
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Slice the baguette into 1/4-inch slices. Brush both sides with olive oil and place on a sheet pan. Bake in the oven for 8 - 10 minutes, turning once, until toasted. Set aside.
- Spread goat cheese on each slice of warm bread. Return to oven and bake until cheese softens, about 2 minutes. Set aside on sheet. Heat honey in small saucepan over medium heat until warm, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle toasts with walnuts, then thyme. Drizzle with honey and serve.
THURSDAY
Corned Beef & Egg Salad Sandwich
Ingredients
- Deli sliced corned beef, 2-3 slices
- 1 slice Swiss cheese
- 2 tablespoons egg salad (recipe below)
- handful of potato chips
- 2 slices rye bread
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup Hellmann’s mayo
- 1/2 teaspoon dill relish (optional)
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Prepare egg salad. Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water.
- Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat.
- Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
- Place chopped eggs in a bowl, add Hellmann’s mayonnaise, salt and pepper, and stir to combine.
- On a piece of rye bread, add a layer of corned beef, then a layer of egg salad.
- Sprinkle some chips over the top of the egg salad.
- Spread some additional Hellmann’s mayonnaise onto the second piece of bread, and gently press onto the chips. Enjoy.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups Hungry Jack Original Pancake & Waffle Mix
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon cloves
- 1 1/3 cup milk
- 1/4 cup oil
- 2 eggs
Instructions
- Heat up your griddle or skillet.
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, stirring until all of the large lumps are gone.
- Allow to set for about 3 minutes.
- Pour on a scant 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake, onto your griddle.
- Cool for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side or until they’re golden. You’ll see lots of bubbles when they are ready to flip the first time.
- Serve with butter and Hungry Jack Cinnamon and Brown Sugar syrup. Enjoy!
