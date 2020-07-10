Americans buying more chocolate during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Forget the freshman 15, many Americans are dealing with the “COVID-19.”

During the pandemic, go-to comfort food seems to be chocolate.

Sales of chocolate have been on the rise since mid-March.

During the 17-week period that ended on June 27, people bought $3.7 billion worth of chocolate. That’s a 6.3% increase from the comparable period last year, according to Nielsen.

Mars Wrigley, which sells brands like M&M’s and Snickers, says online growth has been stronger in recent months.

