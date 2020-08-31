Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/31/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package HamBeens® Cajun 15 Bean Soup
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 medium white onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 4 cups water
- 1 15 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 lb. Andouille or beef smoked sausage, sliced into 1/4″ rounds
- 1 cup cooked, diced chicken
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Hot sauce, to taste (optional)
- Prepared long grain white rice, for serving (optional)
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- No soaking the beans is required! (If you do soak, reduce water by 1 cup for the recipe)
- Set seasoning packet aside for the last hour of cooking. Rinse and sort through the beans, check for any unwanted debris and discard.
- Add rinsed beans, onion, pepper, celery, chicken stock, and water into a 6 quart slow cooker. (The seasoning packet, tomatoes and meats will be added later.)
- Stir to combine. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on high and cook for 6 hours.
- Check beans for doneness. If tender, add sausage, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and contents of seasoning packet. Cook on high for 1 additional hour, with lid on. Keep warm until ready to serve.
- Serve with a scoop of long grain rice and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1 1/2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen
- 1 can (14.5-ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 4 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 cup sliced green olives with pimento (optional)
- 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup shredded)
- Martha White Mexican Style Cornbread and Muffin Mix
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 egg beaten
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Prepare the Filling: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until hot. Add the onion, green pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the ground beef to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally to break up the meat, until browned, for about 5 to 10 minutes. Once the meat is browned, add the onion mixture back to the pan. Stir in the corn, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir well. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand while preparing the cornbread topping.
- Prepare the Cornbread Topping: In a bowl, whisk together the cornbread mix, milk and egg, until smooth.
- Assemble and Bake the Pie: Stir the olives and shredded cheese into the beef mixture and pour it into a 9x13-inch baking dish, smoothing the top. Pour the cornbread batter over the filling, using a spatula to spread it into an even layer. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the pie to rest for 15 minutes before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients:
- 2 Medium onions sliced into thick rings
- ½ c Almond flour
- ½ c Grated parmesan cheese
- 2 oz. Crushed pork rind crumbs
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- Red pepper to taste
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 2 Eggs beaten
- Oil for frying
Instructions:
- Slice two medium sized onions into thick rings. You can make the rings of your onions as thick or thin as you desire.
- Beat the eggs, and place them in a shallow bowl.
- Place the almond flour, pork rind crumbs, and parmesan cheese in a bowl. Add in the garlic, red pepper flakes if desired, as well as salt and black pepper to taste.
- Begin to heat several inches of keto approved cooking oil such as olive oil or avocado oil on the stove in a deep pot or skillet.
- Dip each onion ring first into the egg mixture to coat it well, and then into the flour mixture.
- Once the oil is hot, place 5-6 onion rings into the heated oil at a time, and cook for 2-4 minutes according to your preferred level of doneness.
- Repeat the cooking process with the remaining onion rings, and place them on a rack or paper towel lined plate to cool off and to remove excess oil.
- Alternatively, you can bake the onion rings at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes, keeping an eye on them to ensure they come out golden brown.
THURSDAY
Ingredients:
- 1 large pizza dough ball
- 2 cups of cherry tomato blend
- fresh basil
- 1-3 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
- ¼ of a ripe avocado
- about ¼ to ½ cup ricotta
- sea salt
- balsamic glaze
Directions:
- Allow the pizza dough to come to room temperature a bit before starting to stretch it, then place it on top of your favorite pizza pan.
- Wash and chop the tomatoes, toss in a dish along with some of the avocado oil, sea salt, and fresh chopped basil. I could eat this all by itself.
- Spread the ricotta across the top and add small pieces of the ripe avocado. Cover the top of the dough with the bruschetta mixture and then drizzle the entire top of the pizza with avocado oil.
- Cook at 425 degrees for about 10 to 14 minutes or until the crust is evenly cooked and starting to brown
- Swirl the balsamic glaze over the top and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Whipping Cream
- 2 c. heavy whipping cream
- 4 T. powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Pie
- 1 cup cold 2% milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
- 2 medium firm bananas, sliced
- Additional banana slices, optional
Instructions
- Pour heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla into a medium bowl and whisk on high speed until medium to stiff peaks form. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk milk, vanilla and pudding mix for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). Fold in 3 cups of your whipping cream.
- Pour 1-1/3 cups of pudding mixture into pie crust. Layer with banana slices and remaining pudding mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping and garnish with additional banana slices if desired. Refrigerate until serving