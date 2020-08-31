Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/31/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Cajun 15 Bean Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

Check beans for doneness. If tender, add sausage, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and contents of seasoning packet. Cook on high for 1 additional hour, with lid on. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Add rinsed beans, onion, pepper, celery, chicken stock, and water into a 6 quart slow cooker. (The seasoning packet, tomatoes and meats will be added later.)

Set seasoning packet aside for the last hour of cooking. Rinse and sort through the beans, check for any unwanted debris and discard.

No soaking the beans is required! (If you do soak, reduce water by 1 cup for the recipe)

TUESDAY

Tamale Pie

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Prepare the Filling: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until hot. Add the onion, green pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the ground beef to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally to break up the meat, until browned, for about 5 to 10 minutes. Once the meat is browned, add the onion mixture back to the pan. Stir in the corn, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir well. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand while preparing the cornbread topping.

Prepare the Cornbread Topping: In a bowl, whisk together the cornbread mix, milk and egg, until smooth.