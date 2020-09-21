Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/21/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Baked Chicken with Okra and Tomatoes
Ingredients
- 8 skinless chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 medium tomatoes chopped
- 1 cup sliced fresh or frozen
- 4 garlic cloves diced
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 ½ teaspoons dried
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Working in batches if needed, add the chicken skin side down to the pan. Sauté until the skin is browned, about 5 – 7 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
- Add the okra to the pan and sauté about five minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds to one minute.
- Add the chicken broth and the tomato paste to the pan. Stir tomato paste is completely dissolved. Add the tomatoes and herbs cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Season sauce with salt and pepper.
- Spread tomato sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish. Nestle the chicken thighs in the sauce. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the meat’s internal temperature reaches 170 degrees. Allow chicken to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.
- Serve with tomato sauce drizzled over the top.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces elbow macaroni
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 cup whole or 2% milk
- 2 cups room temperature smoked cheddar cheese shredded
- Paprika and chopped fresh parsley optional
Instructions
- Cook macaroni according to package directions, reducing the cooking time by about 1-2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- In the meantime, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Sprinkle in flour and whisk to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes to get rid of the starchy flavor in the flour.
- Add salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
- Remove pan from heat. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly, until milk is incorporated and smooth.
- Return pan to heat and bring to simmer. Stirring constantly, continue to simmer until mixture has begun to thicken.
- Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese. Continue to stir until cheese is melted.
- Add in cooked macaroni. Gently stir until macaroni is coated with the cheese mixture.
- Garnish with paprika and chopped fresh parsley, if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Barbecue Bacon Meatball Sliders
Ingredients
For the meatballs:
- 3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces
- 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 6 slices raw bacon
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon dry ground mustard
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
For the coleslaw:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 bag (14 oz.) coleslaw mix
Additionally:
- 2 packages (12 oz. each) King’s Hawaiian rolls
- 4 tablespoons butter or margarine
Instructions
For the meatballs:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.
- Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.
- Form beef mixture into 1 ½ inch balls, roughly the size of a golf ball. Spread them out evenly on a greased cooking sheet or rack.
- Spread barbecue sauce over the top of each meatball.
- Bake for 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.
For the coleslaw:
- Combine the mayonnaise, white sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, ground black pepper and salt in a small mixing bowl.
- Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and stir until the coleslaw is thoroughly coated with the dressing.
To assemble the sliders:
- Preheat the broiler.
- Slice the buns in half. Butter the insides of each roll. Toast for about five minutes until the bread is toasted. Keep a close eye on the rolls so they don’t burn.
- Tear the rolls apart. Place one meatball on the bottom of each roll. Top with cole slaw. Place the top of a bun on each slider.
THURSDAY
Hot Pimento Cheese Stuffed Potato Skins
Ingredients
For the pimento cheese:
- 1/2 pound smoked cheddar grated
- 1/2 pound bacon cooked, crumbled
- 4 oz. cream cheese softened
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- Approximately 2 chipotle peppers in adobo chopped
- 1 green onion white and green parts chopped
For the potatoes:
- 8 small red potatoes
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cups shredded medium cheddar cheese
- Additional green onions for garnish, optional
Instructions
For the pimento cheese:
- Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
For the potatoes:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray with cooking spray.
- Brush the outside of the potatoes with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 30 minutes until you can easily pierce the potatoes with a fork. Remove from the oven and allow the potatoes to cool until you can handle them.
- Slice the potatoes in half length wise. Gently scoop out the center of each half. Leave about a 1/4-inch border around the skin so the potatoes hold up. Save the inside of the potatoes for another use.
- Gently spoon 1-2 heaping tablespoons of the pimento cheese into the center of each potato.
- Top each with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Return the potatoes to the oven. Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
- Serve hot. Garnish with green onions if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 layer chocolate cake cooled*
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon green food coloring
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 3/4 cup mint flavored candy (such as Andes or Junior Mints), chopped and divided
Instructions
- Crumble the chocolate cake. Spread about a 1 – 1 ½ inch layer onto the bottom of a trifle bowl or individual cups.
- With an electric mixer, slowly beat the cream until it begins to thicken.
- Add the confectioners' sugar, food coloring and peppermint extract. Increase the speed of the mixer to medium high and beat until soft peaks form.
- Gently fold in 1/2 cup of the mint candy.
- Spread half of the whipped cream mixture over cake layer. Place another layer of cake top of whipped cream. Repeat, ending with a layer of whipped cream.
- Sprinkle remaining candy pieces over the top. Garnish each serving with a layer of plain whipped cream.
- Refrigerate leftovers.