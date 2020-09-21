85ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/21/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Baked Chicken with Okra and Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 8 skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 medium tomatoes chopped
  • 1 cup sliced fresh or frozen
  • 4 garlic cloves diced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 ½ teaspoons dried
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Working in batches if needed, add the chicken skin side down to the pan. Sauté until the skin is browned, about 5 – 7 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
  4. Add the okra to the pan and sauté about five minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds to one minute.
  5. Add the chicken broth and the tomato paste to the pan. Stir tomato paste is completely dissolved. Add the tomatoes and herbs cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Season sauce with salt and pepper.
  6. Spread tomato sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish. Nestle the chicken thighs in the sauce. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the meat’s internal temperature reaches 170 degrees. Allow chicken to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.
  7. Serve with tomato sauce drizzled over the top.

TUESDAY

Creamy Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces elbow macaroni
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 cup whole or 2% milk
  • 2 cups room temperature smoked cheddar cheese shredded
  • Paprika and chopped fresh parsley optional

Instructions

  1. Cook macaroni according to package directions, reducing the cooking time by about 1-2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  2. In the meantime, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
  3. Sprinkle in flour and whisk to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes to get rid of the starchy flavor in the flour.
  4. Add salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
  5. Remove pan from heat. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly, until milk is incorporated and smooth.
  6. Return pan to heat and bring to simmer. Stirring constantly, continue to simmer until mixture has begun to thicken.
  7. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese. Continue to stir until cheese is melted.
  8. Add in cooked macaroni. Gently stir until macaroni is coated with the cheese mixture.
  9. Garnish with paprika and chopped fresh parsley, if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Barbecue Bacon Meatball Sliders

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

  • 3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • 6 slices raw bacon
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon dry ground mustard
  • ½ cup barbecue sauce

For the coleslaw:

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 bag (14 oz.) coleslaw mix

Additionally:

  • 2 packages (12 oz. each) King’s Hawaiian rolls
  • 4 tablespoons butter or margarine

Instructions

For the meatballs:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
  3. Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.
  4. Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.
  5. Form beef mixture into 1 ½ inch balls, roughly the size of a golf ball. Spread them out evenly on a greased cooking sheet or rack.
  6. Spread barbecue sauce over the top of each meatball.
  7. Bake for 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

For the coleslaw:

  1. Combine the mayonnaise, white sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, ground black pepper and salt in a small mixing bowl.
  2. Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and stir until the coleslaw is thoroughly coated with the dressing.

To assemble the sliders:

  1. Preheat the broiler.
  2. Slice the buns in half. Butter the insides of each roll. Toast for about five minutes until the bread is toasted. Keep a close eye on the rolls so they don’t burn.
  3. Tear the rolls apart. Place one meatball on the bottom of each roll. Top with cole slaw. Place the top of a bun on each slider.

THURSDAY

Hot Pimento Cheese Stuffed Potato Skins

Ingredients

For the pimento cheese:

  • 1/2 pound smoked cheddar grated
  • 1/2 pound bacon cooked, crumbled
  • 4 oz. cream cheese softened
  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • Approximately 2 chipotle peppers in adobo chopped
  • 1 green onion white and green parts chopped

For the potatoes:

  • 8 small red potatoes
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ cups shredded medium cheddar cheese
  • Additional green onions for garnish, optional

Instructions

For the pimento cheese:

  1. Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

For the potatoes:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray with cooking spray.
  3. Brush the outside of the potatoes with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake for 30 minutes until you can easily pierce the potatoes with a fork. Remove from the oven and allow the potatoes to cool until you can handle them.
  5. Slice the potatoes in half length wise. Gently scoop out the center of each half. Leave about a 1/4-inch border around the skin so the potatoes hold up. Save the inside of the potatoes for another use.
  6. Gently spoon 1-2 heaping tablespoons of the pimento cheese into the center of each potato.
  7. Top each with shredded cheddar cheese.
  8. Return the potatoes to the oven. Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
  9. Serve hot. Garnish with green onions if desired.

FRIDAY

Mint Chocolate Trifle

Ingredients

  • 1 layer chocolate cake cooled*
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon green food coloring
  • 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 3/4 cup mint flavored candy (such as Andes or Junior Mints), chopped and divided

Instructions

  1. Crumble the chocolate cake. Spread about a 1 – 1 ½ inch layer onto the bottom of a trifle bowl or individual cups.
  2. With an electric mixer, slowly beat the cream until it begins to thicken.
  3. Add the confectioners' sugar, food coloring and peppermint extract. Increase the speed of the mixer to medium high and beat until soft peaks form.
  4. Gently fold in 1/2 cup of the mint candy.
  5. Spread half of the whipped cream mixture over cake layer. Place another layer of cake top of whipped cream. Repeat, ending with a layer of whipped cream.
  6. Sprinkle remaining candy pieces over the top. Garnish each serving with a layer of plain whipped cream.
  7. Refrigerate leftovers.

