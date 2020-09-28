Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/28/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2-3 pound boneless English roast
- 1 tablespoon Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 2 tablespoons butter divided
- ¼ cup red wine
Instructions
- A half hour before cooking, set the meat out to come to room temperature.
- Preheat broiler. Move oven rack to the topmost position, or where the roast will be at least five inches from the heat.
- Heat vegetable in a large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat.
- Combine salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and thyme leaves. Season both sides of meat with the seasoning mixture. Gently pat the seasonings into the meat.
- Brown roast in hot oil, about 3-4 minutes per side (or until meat no longer sticks to the bottom of the pan).
- Place meat under broiler, about five inches below element. Leave oven door slightly ajar to prevent overcooking. Cook for 15 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant read thermometer reads 135 degrees for medium rare, 155 degrees for medium well.
- Remove the roast from the pan and set aside. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on top of the roast to melt while it rests. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil to trap the heat.
- In the meantime, place the skillet on a burner at medium heat. Add the red wine and scrap any browned bits off the bottom of the pan.
- Add the remaining butter to the pan and stir to melt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Slice roast against the grain. Serve drizzled with pan sauce.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained
- 1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 (8 ounce) container soft garlic-chive cream cheese
- 2 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided
- Red pepper flakes to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Mix first five ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until broccoli and artichoke hearts are coarsely chopped and evenly mixed with the cheese.
- Add eggs and continue to mix until eggs are well-incorporated.
- Transfer mixture to a medium mixing bowl. Mix in 1 cup of the mozzarella and red pepper flakes, if desired.
- Transfer mixture to an 8 x 8 x 2 inch baking dish. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese over the top.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until dip is hot and bubbly and the top starts to turn golden brown.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 medium sized tomatillos husks removed
- 6 whole cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil divided
- 1 bag 10 oz. cheese tortellini pasta
- 4 cups raw loosely packed spinach leaves
- ¼ cup chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 10 cherry tomatoes halved
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Crumbled queso fresco cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Quarter tomatillos. Place on a baking sheet with garlic cloves. Drizzle tomatillos and garlic cloves with olive oil. Place in oven and roast for 35 minutes.
- Combine roasted tomatillos, garlic, spinach, broth, oregano, thyme, sugar, salt, and pepper flakes in a blender or food processor. Process until sauce is smooth and well blended. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook tortellini according to package directions. While pasta is cooking, drizzle tomatoes with remaining olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in oven for 8 – 10 minutes. Add roasted tomatoes to warm, drained pasta. Pour tomatillo sauce over pasta and toss to combine. Garnish each plate with crumbled queso fresco cheese.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour divided
- 1/4 cup white cornmeal
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup milk
- 8 hot dogs cut into thirds
- Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet to 375 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine 2/3 cup of flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Stir in milk.
- Place remaining 1/3 cup of flour in a shallow bowl.
- Dredge hot dog pieces in flour. Coat with cornmeal batter and allow any excess to drip off.
- Place in hot oil. Fry for 3-5 minutes until both sides are golden brown.
- Drain on paper towels.
FRIDAY
Praline Pecan Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Ingredients
For the cake layer:
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
- 1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1/4 cup of unsalted butter melted
For the praline layer:
- 1/4 cup of unsalted butter softened
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup of chopped pecans
Instructions
For the cake layer:
- Preheating the oven to 350°Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
- To a mixing bowl, combine pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, white granulated sugar, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Mix on medium speed until everything is thoroughly mixed together.
- Pour the pumpkin mixture into the prepared baking pan and spread it into an even layer using a spoon or spatula.
- Sprinkle the dry yellow cake mix evenly over the pumpkin mixture. Drizzle the melted butter over the entire top of the cake.
For the praline topping:
- Combine the remaining 1/4 cup of softened butter with light brown sugar and chopped pecans. Mix everything together until it resembles the consistency of wet sand. Using a spoon (or your fingers), sprinkle the praline layer as evenly as you can over the top.
- Bake the cake for 50-60 minutes until the top is golden brown. Check the cake after 35-40 minutes just to make sure the top isn’t browning too quickly. If it looks like it is, cover it with a layer of aluminum foil and continue baking for the duration.
- Allow the cake to cool completely, then chill it in the fridge for a few hours before serving. Pumpkin crunch cake can be serves cold or heated in the microwave for a minute.
- Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.