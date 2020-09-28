Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/28/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Oven Roasted Roast Beef

Ingredients

Instructions

A half hour before cooking, set the meat out to come to room temperature.

Preheat broiler. Move oven rack to the topmost position, or where the roast will be at least five inches from the heat.

Heat vegetable in a large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat.

Combine salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and thyme leaves. Season both sides of meat with the seasoning mixture. Gently pat the seasonings into the meat.

Brown roast in hot oil, about 3-4 minutes per side (or until meat no longer sticks to the bottom of the pan).

Place meat under broiler, about five inches below element. Leave oven door slightly ajar to prevent overcooking. Cook for 15 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant read thermometer reads 135 degrees for medium rare, 155 degrees for medium well.

Remove the roast from the pan and set aside. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on top of the roast to melt while it rests. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil to trap the heat.

In the meantime, place the skillet on a burner at medium heat. Add the red wine and scrap any browned bits off the bottom of the pan.

Add the remaining butter to the pan and stir to melt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.