Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/5/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Rib Eye Steaks with Horseradish Mustard Sauce

Ingredients

Instructions

Store any leftovers in an airtight container. Sauce will keep up to a week.

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.

Let steaks rest for 10 minutes on a cutting board, loosely covered with foil.

Place steaks on a hot grill and cook for 5-6 minutes per side for rare (110 degrees). For medium-rare steaks, slide the steaks to one side of the grill away from direct heat and grill for an additional 7-8 minutes until the steak’s internal temperature reaches 120 degrees.

Bring steaks to room temperature just before cooking. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper to taste.

Marinate steaks in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but no more than eight hours.

Combine the first five ingredients in a glass dish or large resealable plastic bag. Add the steaks and turn to coat on both sides.

TUESDAY

Zucchini Patties with Dill Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

Instructions

Place flour in a shallow bowl. Shape zucchini mixture into small patties. Dredge in the flour, coating both sides, then place in hot oil. Fry for 7-10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot with dill dipping sauce.

In a large bowl, combine breadcrumbs, seasoned salt, and garlic powder. Stir in eggs and butter. Add shredded vegetables and mix until everything is well-combined.

For the cakes, place zucchini, carrot, and onion in a colander. Allow to drain for at least 2 hours. Blot any excess moisture with a paper towel.

For the dip, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

WEDNESDAY

Lemon Pepper Catfish Fillets

Ingredients

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium heat.

Cut several pieces of aluminum foil or parchment paper into 9 x 12-inch rectangles.

Lay each piece down flat and lightly coat one side with cooking spray.

Lightly sprinkle one teaspoon of lemon pepper seasoning over the coated side of the foil. Spray the foil or parchment paper again with the cooking spray to hold the seasoning in place.

Gently place a fish fillet on one side of the foil. Carefully fold the other half of the foil over the fish. Pat the foil to get all the lemon pepper seasoning onto the fish. The fold up the edges of the foil.

Working in batches, place the foil packets into the heated skillet. The bottom of the foil packets need to touch the bottom of the skillet, so be sure not to overcrowd the skillet.

Cook the fish fillets for seven minutes, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. You do not have the flip the fish.