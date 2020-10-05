Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/5/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Rib Eye Steaks with Horseradish Mustard Sauce
Ingredients
For the steaks:
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 14-oz. each rib eye steaks
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
For the Horseradish Mustard Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon sour cream
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon sea salt plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary
Instructions
- Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct heat.
- Combine the first five ingredients in a glass dish or large resealable plastic bag. Add the steaks and turn to coat on both sides.
- Marinate steaks in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but no more than eight hours.
- Bring steaks to room temperature just before cooking. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper to taste.
- Place steaks on a hot grill and cook for 5-6 minutes per side for rare (110 degrees). For medium-rare steaks, slide the steaks to one side of the grill away from direct heat and grill for an additional 7-8 minutes until the steak’s internal temperature reaches 120 degrees.
- Let steaks rest for 10 minutes on a cutting board, loosely covered with foil.
- Just before serving, drizzle with horseradish mustard sauce.
- Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired.
- Store any leftovers in an airtight container. Sauce will keep up to a week.
TUESDAY
Zucchini Patties with Dill Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
Dill Dipping Sauce
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Zucchini Cakes
- 2 ½ cups shredded zucchini
- 1 large carrot shredded
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion about ½ of a medium sized onion
- 1 cup Italian-style seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning
- 1 medium egg lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup canola oil
Instructions
- For the dip, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For the cakes, place zucchini, carrot, and onion in a colander. Allow to drain for at least 2 hours. Blot any excess moisture with a paper towel.
- Heat oil to 375 degrees in a large skillet.
- In a large bowl, combine breadcrumbs, seasoned salt, and garlic powder. Stir in eggs and butter. Add shredded vegetables and mix until everything is well-combined.
- Place flour in a shallow bowl. Shape zucchini mixture into small patties. Dredge in the flour, coating both sides, then place in hot oil. Fry for 7-10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot with dill dipping sauce.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish fillets
- 4 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat.
- Cut several pieces of aluminum foil or parchment paper into 9 x 12-inch rectangles.
- Lay each piece down flat and lightly coat one side with cooking spray.
- Lightly sprinkle one teaspoon of lemon pepper seasoning over the coated side of the foil. Spray the foil or parchment paper again with the cooking spray to hold the seasoning in place.
- Gently place a fish fillet on one side of the foil. Carefully fold the other half of the foil over the fish. Pat the foil to get all the lemon pepper seasoning onto the fish. The fold up the edges of the foil.
- Working in batches, place the foil packets into the heated skillet. The bottom of the foil packets need to touch the bottom of the skillet, so be sure not to overcrowd the skillet.
- Cook the fish fillets for seven minutes, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. You do not have the flip the fish.
- Remove the fish from the foil and serve.
THURSDAY
Cheddar, Black Bean & Chicken Quiche
Ingredients
- Pie crust dough for one 9-inch pie if using mini tart pans, you will need two
- 8 ounces shredded cooked chicken
- 1 cup black beans rinsed, drained
- 8 ounces smoked cheddar cheese grated
- 4 eggs slightly beaten
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish, fluted tart pan, or six mini tart pans. Place pan(s) in the refrigerator and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Remove pan(s) from the refrigerator. Fill crust(s) with pie weights or line each pan with waxed paper and fill with dried rice or beans. Bake for about 12-14 minutes, remove weights or beans, then bake for an additional 8-10 minutes until crusts are golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool on a wire rack. Do not turn off the oven.
- In a large bowl, combine chicken, beans and cheddar. Add eggs, milk, salt and pepper, and mix until well-combined. Pour mixture into the cooked pie shell(s). Return to oven and bake for 35-40 minutes or until tops are slightly browned and the middle of the quiche is set.
- Remove from the oven and allow quiche(s) to sit for 10 minutes before serving
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 sticks unsalted butter softened
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
For the topping:
- 1/2 cup strawberry preserves
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 pound sliced fresh strawberries
- 8 ounces mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a 10″ x 2″ tart pan or cookie sheet with cooking spray.
- Whisk together flour, pecans, chocolate chips, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until mixture is fluffy, about five minutes. If using a stand mixer, use the whisk attachment to cream butter and brown sugar, then switch to the paddle attachment.
- Add half of the flour and beat on low until flour is combined. Mix in remaining flour and continue to stir until incorporated.
- Spread dough evenly on the bottom and up the sides if using a tart pan or pat into an 11-inch wide circle on a cookie sheet.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the edges begin to turn brown and the center starts to feel firm. Allow to cool completely before applying the toppings.
- Whisk together preserves and orange juice. Bring to a boil in a small pot over medium high heat. Boil one minute until glaze begins to thicken. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Mix together mascarpone, powdered sugar, and vanilla until fluffy, about 1 minute. Do not over mix or the spread will separate.
- Spread mascarpone mixture over the cooled cookie crust.
- Add sliced strawberries to glaze and stir to combine. Spread glazed strawberries over mascarpone.
- Allow to refrigerate for 1 hour.