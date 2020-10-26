Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/26/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Poblano Chicken Chowder with Wild Rice
Ingredients
- 1 cup uncooked wild rice
- 2 large Poblano peppers seeded
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 cup carrots peeled, diced
- 1/2 cup celery diced
- 1 cup onion diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoon cumin
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3-4 cups cooked chicken shredded
Instructions
- Place wild rice in a large saucepan. Cover with 2 1/2 cup of water. Bring the water to a boil, the reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30-45 minutes. Drain off excess water and set aside.
- In the meantime, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove the stems and seeds from the Polano peppers. Place them on a greased cookie sheet and roast for 30 minutes, turning halfway through, until the outsides start to become charred in places. Allow peppers to become cool enough to touch, then remove and discard the thin outer skin. Chop the peppers into smaller pieces.
- Heat the oil in a large stock pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Sauté until onion is translucent, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add garlic, thyme, pepper and cumin. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add flour to pot and stir until flour is incorporated. Cook mixture for about three minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 12 minutes.
- Stir in whole milk, cayenne pepper, shredded chicken, wild rice and roasted peppers. Cook until mixture thickens again, about 5-10 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 10 ounces cooked collard greens about 1 ½ cups, drained
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 3/4 cups heavy cream or whole milk
- ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the onion until tender, about six minutes.
- Add the garlic and saute for about one more minute.
- Gradually add the flour, stirring between additions. Cook about three minutes, stirring frequently.
- In a slow, steady stream, add the cream or whole milk. Whisk to prevent lumps. Bring the mixture to a low boil and continue to simmer until the mixture thickens, about four minutes. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from clumping.
- Add the greens and nutmeg. Stir to heat through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3/4 tsp. allspice
- 1 tbsp. and 3/4 tsp. salt
- 2-1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1-3/4 tsp. white sugar
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/8 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1-3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 3/4 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 3 green onions chopped
- 1 Scotch Bonnet pepper seeded and chopped
- 2 pork tenderloins
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine first ten ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, combine oil, soy sauce, vinegar, juice, green onions and the pepper.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and whisk until dry ingredients are well incorporated. Reserve 3/4 cup of marinade.
- Pour remaining marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Add pork to bag. Marinate pork for a minimum of one hour.
- Remove pork from bag and discard marinade. Grill over medium hot coals for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour, turning halfway through cooking time, until juices run clear.
- Baste pork with reserved marinade.
- Alternatively, roast the pork tenderloin in a 400 degree oven for 15-20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time, until a meat thermometer registers 140-145 degrees.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (one stick) unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried
- 1 pound andouille or smoked sausage cut into ¼-inch slices
- 1 pound cooked chicken shredded
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups fresh or frozen okra
- 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 cup picante sauce
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 cups cooked white rice
- Filé powder optional
Instructions
- Heat butter and oil in a large stock pot over medium high heat.
- Gradually add flour, stirring constantly to make a roux. Continue stirring for 8 minutes until roux becomes dark brown, similar to the color of chocolate.
- Reduce heat to low.
- Add onions, green bell peppers, celery, Italian seasoning, parsley, sausage, chicken and broth.
- Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring often.
- Add the okra, Creole seasoning, sugar, picante sauce and bay leaves.
- Return to a simmer, cover, and cook for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
- Remove and discard bay leaf.
- Place a generous amount of cooked rice into individual bowls.
- Pour gumbo over rice.
- Sprinkle with file powder if desired.
FRIDAY
Halloween Chocolate Pumpkin Cake
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 2 15.5 oz. each Devil’s food cake mix
- 1 15 oz. can pumpkin puree
- 6 large eggs
For the frosting:
- 6 ounces cream cheese softened
- 2 1/4 cups confectioners' sugar divided
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- Yellow and red food coloring
For the chocolate glaze:
- 4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
- 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
- ½ cup heavy cream
Instructions
For the cake:
- Preheat oven to the recommended temperature on the cake mix.
- Grease and flour the bottom of three 8-inch round cake pans.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mixes, canned pumpkin and eggs. Whisk until combined.
- In another bowl, beat butter and sugars together on medium speed until light and fluffy.
- Pour equal amounts of batter into the three cake pans. Bake for approximately 25-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
- Cool completely on a wire rack before icing.
For the icing:
- Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese on medium-high heat until fluffy.
- Add 1 ½ cups powdered sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Beat on low speed until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, beat heavy cream, the remaining ¾ cup of powdered sugar, and enough red and yellow food coloring to achieve the orange hue you desire. I started with ¼ teaspoon red food coloring and then continued to add yellow while the mixer was running until I was pleased with the orange color. Continue to mix until soft peaks form.
- Gently fold whipped cream mixture into cream cheese mixture until well combined.
- Trim the top of two cake layer so you have a flat surface on both sides.
- Spread one cup of orange icing on top of the first cake layer. Place second cake layer half on top of the first. Spread one cup of orange icing on top of the second cake layer. Top with the third cake layer.
- Using remaining frosting, ice top and sides of cake. Chill cake for 30 minutes before applying glaze.
For the chocolate glaze:
- Over medium-low heat in a small saucepan, melt chocolate and butter. Stir frequently to prevent scorching.
- In a separate saucepan, bring cream to a boil. You can also microwave the cream for one minute. Remove the chocolate from the heat. Pour cream over melted chocolate mixture. Allow to sit for 3 minutes.
- Gently whisk ingredients together until combined. Allow to sit for an additional five minutes.
- Pour glaze over top of cake, allowing it to drip over the sides.