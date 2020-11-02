Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/2/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup uncooked wild rice
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 pound (16 ounces) smoked sausage, cut into ¼ inch slices
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 10- ounce package about three cups frozen corn
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups whole milk
Instructions
- Place wild rice in a medium saucepan. Add 2 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium low. Simmer the rice for 30-45 minutes. Drain off any excess water and set the rice aside.
- Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the smoked sausage and sauté until the sausage starts to turn brown and crisp around the edges, about 10 minutes. Remove the sausage with a slotted spoon as set aside on paper towels to drain. Do not drain any of the grease from the pot.
- Add the carrots and onions to the pot. Sauté until the onions become soft and translucent, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add the garlic and frozen corn kernels. Sauté for 30 seconds.
- Gradually add the flour, stirring until the vegetables are coated and there are no large clumps. Cook for three minutes, stirring constantly to prevent the flour from burning.
- Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 12 minutes.
- Stir in whole milk, wild rice and cooked sausage. Cook until mixture thickens again, about 5-10 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 small rutabagas peeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 slices cooked bacon chopped
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 green onions sliced, divided
- 12 ounces sharp cheddar grated, divided
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place rutabaga in a large microwavable bowl. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water to the bowl. Cover loosely with a lid or plastic wrap and microwave on high about 3 minutes. Stir the rutabaga, cover again, and microwave for 4 more minutes or until rutabaga is fork tender.
- Mash rutabaga using a potato masher or ricer. (I prefer a ricer or running it through a food mill a couple times to get out all the lumps.)
- Add the bacon, butter, garlic powder, and heavy cream. Add the green onions and cheese, reserving a small amount of both for garnishment. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spoon the rutabaga mixture into (4) six-ounce ramekins. Top each with reserved cheddar cheese. Bake for 20 minutes until the cheddar on top is melted and bubbly.
- Garnish with reserved green onion, if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 chicken quarters skin on
- 1 - 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper coursely chopped
- 1/2 lb. white button mushrooms sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup dry vermouth, white wine or chicken broth
- 1 (14.5 oz. ) can diced tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 3-4 sprigs fresh oregano
- 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoons salt
Instructions
- Season chicken quarters with salt and pepper.
- In a large saute pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Brown chicken on both sides in hot oil for about 8-10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add remaining ingredients to slow cooker.
- Arrange chicken quarters over mixture. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 boiler/fryer chicken cut into pieces
- 1 medium onion
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
For the dumplings:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 egg slightly beaten
- 1 cup milk
Instructions
- Place chicken pieces in a large stockpot. Fill pot with enough cold water to cover chicken. Add onion, bay leaves, and salt. Bring water to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 1 hour. Remove chicken to a plate to cool. Strain remaining both. Discard onion and bay leaves.
- In the meantime, combine the flour and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Add the milk and egg. Mix until it forms a dough.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Roll out the dough to about an 1/8-inch thickness. Cut dough into strips, about 1 ½-inches wide and 3 inches thick.
- Dumplings can be dried for up for four hours, or use them immediately.
- Remove chicken from the bone and shred into bite-sized pieces. Bring broth back to a boil.
- Drop dumplings into boiling broth and cook until tender. Time will depend on the thickness of the dumplings and how long they were allowed to dry.
- Add chicken bouillon, shredded chicken, ground pepper, and thyme. Cook until heated through.
- Remove from heat and allow to sit for another 15 minutes.
FRIDAY
Praline Pecan Southern Sweet Potato Pie
Ingredients
- 2 pounds sweet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter softened
- 3 large eggs
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
- Whipped cream optional
- 1 pie crust*
Praline topping:
- 1/4 cup of pure butter softened at room temperature
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup of chopped pecans
Instructions
For the filling:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut several slits into the sweet potatoes. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe casserole dish. Cook on high for seven minutes. Turn potatoes and cook for an additional seven minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Allow to cool until potatoes can be handled.
- In a small, separate bowl, mix together praline ingredients. Set aside.
- Cut each potato in half and scoop out the flesh. Discard the skins. Add butter to potatoes and mash using a fork. You will have some small lumps.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, yolks, sugar, nutmeg, and salt. Add bourbon, molasses, vanilla, milk and brown sugar. Gradually stir the egg mixture into sweet potatoes until combined.
- Pour sweet potato mixture into pie shell. Carefully sprinkle praline mixture over filling (it will float in on the top of the filling). Bake the pie for approximately 45 minutes or until center of pie is no longer wobbly. If the crust begins to brown too quickly, cover the crust with strips of aluminum foil.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Serve pie with whipped cream if desired.
- Refrigerate leftovers.