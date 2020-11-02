Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/2/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Smoked Sausage Corn Chowder

Ingredients

Instructions

Place wild rice in a medium saucepan. Add 2 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium low. Simmer the rice for 30-45 minutes. Drain off any excess water and set the rice aside.

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the smoked sausage and sauté until the sausage starts to turn brown and crisp around the edges, about 10 minutes. Remove the sausage with a slotted spoon as set aside on paper towels to drain. Do not drain any of the grease from the pot.

Add the carrots and onions to the pot. Sauté until the onions become soft and translucent, about 5-6 minutes.

Add the garlic and frozen corn kernels. Sauté for 30 seconds.

Gradually add the flour, stirring until the vegetables are coated and there are no large clumps. Cook for three minutes, stirring constantly to prevent the flour from burning.

Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 12 minutes.

Stir in whole milk, wild rice and cooked sausage. Cook until mixture thickens again, about 5-10 minutes.