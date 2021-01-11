Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/11/21

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.

MONDAY

Mac & Cheese Cupcakes

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease muffin tin (1 full box makes 24 muffins).

Mix breadcrumbs, salt and olive oil.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook for about 8 minutes, it should still be a little bit firm.

Remove from the heat, drain and return to the pan; stir in the butter and egg until pasta is evenly coated.

Reserve 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese and stir the remaining cheddar cheese and milk into the pasta.

Spoon into the prepared muffin tin. Sprinkle the reserved cheese and the breadcrumb mixture over the tops.