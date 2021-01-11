Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/11/21

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients:
- 1 box macaroni noodles
- 2 8oz blocks sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 egg beaten
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 cup milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease muffin tin (1 full box makes 24 muffins).
- Mix breadcrumbs, salt and olive oil.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook for about 8 minutes, it should still be a little bit firm.
- Remove from the heat, drain and return to the pan; stir in the butter and egg until pasta is evenly coated.
- Reserve 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese and stir the remaining cheddar cheese and milk into the pasta.
- Spoon into the prepared muffin tin. Sprinkle the reserved cheese and the breadcrumb mixture over the tops.
- Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes until you remove them.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Suddenly Pasta Salad™ Southwest Pasta Salad
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 4 tablespoons milk
- 1 lb. lean (at least 80%) ground beef
- 1 package (1 oz.) Old El Paso™ taco seasoning mix
- 4 cups chopped romaine
- 1 cup pico de gallo*
- ¼ cup sliced olives
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- ¼ cup sliced scallions*
- 2 cups corn chips
Directions
- Make pasta salad as directed on box; place in large bowl, and set aside.
- In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat until brown, stirring occasionally; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix and 1/4 cup water; simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally. Set aside to cool slightly.
- To large bowl of pasta salad, add romaine, pico de gallo, olives, cilantro and scallions; toss. Fold in warm seasoned beef. Top with corn chips; serve with your favorite taco toppings.
WEDNESDAY
The Suburban Mom says this recipe actually comes in a ready-to-make kit at the grocery store. Click above for the details.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup yellow stone-ground grits
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 6 cheese slices
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325F.
- Bring broth, salt and pepper to a boil in saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Stir in grits, reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook 15 minutes, or until broth is absorbed, whisking occasionally.
- Remove from heat. Add cheddar, cheese slices, butter and garlic powder, stirring until cheeses are melted. Set aside.
- Beat eggs lightly in a small bowl. Whisk a small amount of eggs into hot grits, mixing well. Gradually whisk remaining eggs into grits, whisking continuously. Whisk in milk.
- Pour into greased 8-inch-square baking dish. Bake 30 minutes. Let stand at least 20 minutes before serving.
- Tip: To serve in a shape, cover and refrigerate until cooled. Cut in desired shape in pan and warm in a toaster oven on low.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 13-ounce jar of Nutella Hazelnut Spread
- 8 tablespoons self-rising flour
- 2 eggs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine all ingredients and beat until smooth.
- Spray a 9 x 11 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Spread brownie mixture evenly into dish.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes or until the edges are dry and a toothpick comes out clean.
- Let cool for 10-15 minutes before slicing.