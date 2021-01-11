52ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/11/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipes
TheSuburbanMom.com
TheSuburbanMom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.

MONDAY

Mac & Cheese Cupcakes

TheSuburbanMom.com
TheSuburbanMom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

  • 1 box macaroni noodles
  • 2 8oz blocks sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 egg beaten
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup milk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease muffin tin (1 full box makes 24 muffins).
  2. Mix breadcrumbs, salt and olive oil.
  3. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook for about 8 minutes, it should still be a little bit firm.
  4. Remove from the heat, drain and return to the pan; stir in the butter and egg until pasta is evenly coated.
  5. Reserve 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese and stir the remaining cheddar cheese and milk into the pasta.
  6. Spoon into the prepared muffin tin. Sprinkle the reserved cheese and the breadcrumb mixture over the tops.
  7. Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes until you remove them.

TUESDAY

Beef Taco Salad

TheSuburbanMom.com
TheSuburbanMom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Suddenly Pasta Salad™ Southwest Pasta Salad
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 tablespoons milk
  • 1 lb. lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1 package (1 oz.) Old El Paso™ taco seasoning mix
  • 4 cups chopped romaine
  • 1 cup pico de gallo*
  • ¼ cup sliced olives
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • ¼ cup sliced scallions*
  • 2 cups corn chips

Directions

  1. Make pasta salad as directed on box; place in large bowl, and set aside.
  2. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat until brown, stirring occasionally; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix and 1/4 cup water; simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally. Set aside to cool slightly.
  3. To large bowl of pasta salad, add romaine, pico de gallo, olives, cilantro and scallions; toss. Fold in warm seasoned beef. Top with corn chips; serve with your favorite taco toppings.

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Carbonara

TheSuburbanMom.com
TheSuburbanMom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Suburban Mom says this recipe actually comes in a ready-to-make kit at the grocery store. Click above for the details.

THURSDAY

Baked Cheese Grits

TheSuburbanMom.com
TheSuburbanMom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup yellow stone-ground grits
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 6 cheese slices
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 325F.
  2. Bring broth, salt and pepper to a boil in saucepan over medium-high heat.
  3. Stir in grits, reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook 15 minutes, or until broth is absorbed, whisking occasionally.
  4. Remove from heat. Add cheddar, cheese slices, butter and garlic powder, stirring until cheeses are melted. Set aside.
  5. Beat eggs lightly in a small bowl. Whisk a small amount of eggs into hot grits, mixing well. Gradually whisk remaining eggs into grits, whisking continuously. Whisk in milk.
  6. Pour into greased 8-inch-square baking dish. Bake 30 minutes. Let stand at least 20 minutes before serving.
  7. Tip: To serve in a shape, cover and refrigerate until cooled. Cut in desired shape in pan and warm in a toaster oven on low.

FRIDAY

Nutella Brownies

TheSuburbanMom.com
TheSuburbanMom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

  • 1 13-ounce jar of Nutella Hazelnut Spread
  • 8 tablespoons self-rising flour
  • 2 eggs

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Combine all ingredients and beat until smooth.
  3. Spray a 9 x 11 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  4. Spread brownie mixture evenly into dish.
  5. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until the edges are dry and a toothpick comes out clean.
  6. Let cool for 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.