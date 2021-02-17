Krispy Kreme celebrating Mars rover touchdown with special donut

Here is just another reason to look forward to NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday.

For one day only, Krispy Kreme will give fans a unique, out-of-this-world opportunity to celebrate with its limited-edition Mars doughnut at select Central Florida locations.

“The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “So, we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.”

The design of Krispy Kreme’s Mars Doughnut was made to look like the red planet.

Mars Krispy Kreme Donut (KRISPY KREME)

It’s a chocolate creme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.

Mars 2020, also known as the Perseverance rover, is set to fly into the Martian atmosphere Thursday afternoon, slowing from 12,500 mph to 1.5 mph before touchdown. It will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off last July from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

In addition to toting the first-ever helicopter called Ingenuity, the rover also is carrying the names of nearly 11 million people who participated in NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” program. Krispy Kreme will give one free Mars doughnut on Feb. 18 to anyone who shows their NASA-issued Mars 2020 Perseverance “boarding pass.”

