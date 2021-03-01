73ºF

Getting Results for DInner-- Week of 3/1/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Marsala Pizza

Ingredients

  • approximately 1 cup marsala sauce
  • 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 medium chicken breast, cooked and chopped
  • 1 large pizza crust ready for toppings
  • 2 – 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (I like a lot of cheese, but do as you please)

Instructions

  1. Combine mushrooms, onion, chicken, and Marsala sauce in a bowl.  Mix well.
  2. Pour saucey ingredients onto pizza crust and top with shredded cheese.
  3. Bake pizza according to dough directions.
  4. Serve & enjoy!

TUESDAY

Quick Chicken Chili

Ingredients

  • 4 cooked chicken breasts chopped or shredded
  • 1 28 ounce large can diced tomatoes NOT drained
  • 1 packet McCormick’s Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce package
  • optional garnishes: shredded cheese, kernel corn, sour cream, sliced jalapenos

Instructions

  1. Bring tomatoes and chili seasoning to a simmer in a large pan.
  2. Add cooked chicken breast and continue to simmer until everything is heated through.
  3. Enjoy with your favorite garnishes.

WEDNESDAY

Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs

Ingredients

  • Eggs
  • Water
  • Ice

Instructions

  1. Add 1 cup filtered water to the instant pot, then place your steamer basket inside (you can use the rack that comes with the instant pot, but a steamer basket will allow you to do more eggs).
  2. Place eggs into steamer basket. They do not need to be single layer, we have done as many as 32 in one shot.
  3. Secure lid and make sure the vent is toggled to ‘sealing’.  Turn on manual for 1 minute. Natural pressure release for 5 - 10 minutes, then place eggs into an ice bath for at least 5 minutes.

THURSDAY

Mango Salsa

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe mangos small chopped
  • 2 sweet bell peppers
  • 1/2 red onion minced
  • 1/2 - 1 bunch cilantro chopped
  • 1/2 cup ripe pineapple small chopped
  • 1 jalapeno minced (OPTIONAL)
  • the juice of one lime
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
  2. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Carrot Cake Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 box carrot cake mix*
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil

Instructions

  1. Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer for until batter forms.
  2. Drop tablespoon sized cookies onto a parchment lined baking sheet (makes about 30), and bake at 350 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
  3. Allow to cool completely (I like to toss mine in the freezer for a few minutes if I’m in a rush) and ice with cream cheese frosting*.
  4. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.