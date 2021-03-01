Getting Results for DInner-- Week of 3/1/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- approximately 1 cup marsala sauce
- 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 medium chicken breast, cooked and chopped
- 1 large pizza crust ready for toppings
- 2 – 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (I like a lot of cheese, but do as you please)
Instructions
- Combine mushrooms, onion, chicken, and Marsala sauce in a bowl. Mix well.
- Pour saucey ingredients onto pizza crust and top with shredded cheese.
- Bake pizza according to dough directions.
- Serve & enjoy!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cooked chicken breasts chopped or shredded
- 1 28 ounce large can diced tomatoes NOT drained
- 1 packet McCormick’s Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce package
- optional garnishes: shredded cheese, kernel corn, sour cream, sliced jalapenos
Instructions
- Bring tomatoes and chili seasoning to a simmer in a large pan.
- Add cooked chicken breast and continue to simmer until everything is heated through.
- Enjoy with your favorite garnishes.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Eggs
- Water
- Ice
Instructions
- Add 1 cup filtered water to the instant pot, then place your steamer basket inside (you can use the rack that comes with the instant pot, but a steamer basket will allow you to do more eggs).
- Place eggs into steamer basket. They do not need to be single layer, we have done as many as 32 in one shot.
- Secure lid and make sure the vent is toggled to ‘sealing’. Turn on manual for 1 minute. Natural pressure release for 5 - 10 minutes, then place eggs into an ice bath for at least 5 minutes.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 ripe mangos small chopped
- 2 sweet bell peppers
- 1/2 red onion minced
- 1/2 - 1 bunch cilantro chopped
- 1/2 cup ripe pineapple small chopped
- 1 jalapeno minced (OPTIONAL)
- the juice of one lime
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box carrot cake mix*
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
Instructions
- Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer for until batter forms.
- Drop tablespoon sized cookies onto a parchment lined baking sheet (makes about 30), and bake at 350 degrees for 10 – 12 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely (I like to toss mine in the freezer for a few minutes if I’m in a rush) and ice with cream cheese frosting*.
- Enjoy!