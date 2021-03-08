49ºF

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/8/21

This week’s recipes from Syrup & Biscuits.

MONDAY

Cheeseburger Chowder

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon dried minced onions
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground sirloin (90/10)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Season All seasoning
  • 4 slices American cheese singles
  • 2 1/2 cups boiling water
  • 3 beef bouillon cubes
  • 1 medium sweet onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 1 tablespoon AP flour
  • 2 potatoes, 1/2 inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 cups half and half
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
  • garnish: chopped green onions, tomatoes, dill pickle slices

Instructions

  1. Spray a 7×7 inch pan with non-stick spray.  Cover the bottom with dried onions.
  2. Mix ground beef and seasoning. Pat down evenly in pan.  Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 40 minutes or until meat is longer pink.
  3. Remove from oven and cover with cheese slices.  Stick back in the oven for 1 or 2 minutes until the cheese melts. Remove, sit aside and let cool completely.  Don’t drain juice.
  4. Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water.  Set aside.
  5. Add cooking oil to a pot and heat to medium.  Throw in onions and cook until soft, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  6. Add flour to pan with onions and cook for 2 minutes. Pour water and bouillon mixture in, stirring constantly.  Bring to boil. Add potatoes. Bring back to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low.  Cook for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
  7. After potatoes are tender, stir in half and half and cheese.
  8. After the ground beef is cooled and still in the baking dish, cut into 64 equal portions.
  9. Gently add ground beef and the entire contents of the baking dish to the soup pot.   There’s plenty of flavor in the juice. Don’t share it with the sink drain.
  10. Warm through, garnish and  and serve immediately.

TUESDAY

Meatloaf Mexicana

For meatloaf:

  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 1/4 cups 4 Cheese Blend, divided
  • 1/2 cup taco sauce
  • 1 cup quick cooking oatmeal
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
  • 2 teaspoons pickled jalapeno, finely diced
  • 1 teaspoon salt

For toppings:

  • iceberg lettuce, shredded
  • tomatoes, chopped
  • onions, chopped
  • shredded cheese
  • additional taco sauce

Instructions

  1. Combine ground sirloin, ground pork, 1 cup of cheese, taco sauce, oatmeal, eggs, parsley, jalapeno and salt.  Don’t over mix.  Pat into a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.  
  2. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until cooked thoroughly.  
  3. Top it with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and taco sauce.   It thinks it’s a taco without shells.

WEDNESDAY

Buttermilk Sage Brined Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

  • 4 cups buttermilk (full fat, please)
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt (Morton’s)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 3 or 4 sprigs of fresh sage
  • 8 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin on
  • cooking oil for brushing tops of chicken

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, salt, honey, and black pepper until the salt dissolves.
  2. Pour mixture into a gallon freezer or storage bag.  Add remaining ingredients, including chicken.
  3. Close bag securely and shake a few times to be sure the chicken is well coated.  Place disposable bag into a mixing bowl or on a rimmed cooking sheet for security in case of a leak. Store in refrigerator or at least 8 hours and up to 24.
  4. Remove chicken thighs from brine and let drain on a rack for about 10 minutes.
  5. Prepare a large baking sheet by lining with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
  6. Place chicken thighs on baking sheet skin side up. Brush tops with cooking oil.
  7. Roast in a 350 degree preheated oven for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

THURSDAY

Simple Roasted Sweet Bell Peppers with Herbed Goat Cheese

Ingredients

  • 4 to 6  cups sweet bell peppers strips, any color
  • olive oil for drizzling
  • 4-1-1 seasoning
  • 2 ounces herbed goat cheese

Instructions

  1. Prepare a sheet pan by lining it with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
  2. Remove seeds and membrane from peppers and cut into thin strips.
  3. Place pepper strips in a bowl.  Toss with enough olive oil and 4-1-1 seasoning to coat.
  4. Spread in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan.
  5. Roast at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until peppers start to brown.
  6. Remove and sprinkle goat cheese over the pepper strips.
  7. Serve warm or at room temperature.

FRIDAY

Skillet Apple Crisp

Ingredients

apple filling

  • 6 medium apples peeled, cored, and sliced
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

topping

  • 3/4 cup quick cook oatmeal
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar, light or dark
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

apple filling

  1. Place apple slices in a large bowl, sprinkle with lemon juice and stir until coated.
  2. Mix in granulated sugar and cinnamon.
  3. Butter a 10 inch cast iron skillet.
  4. Pour in apple mixture.

topping

  1. Add all topping ingredients to a large bowl. Cut or mash in butter until pea sized crumbles form.
  2. Spread topping evenly over apples.
  3. Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 40 minutes until filling is bubbly and topping is brown.
  4. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.