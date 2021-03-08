Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/8/21

This week’s recipes from Syrup & Biscuits.

MONDAY

Cheeseburger Chowder

Ingredients

Instructions

Spray a 7×7 inch pan with non-stick spray. Cover the bottom with dried onions.

Mix ground beef and seasoning. Pat down evenly in pan. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 40 minutes or until meat is longer pink.

Remove from oven and cover with cheese slices. Stick back in the oven for 1 or 2 minutes until the cheese melts. Remove, sit aside and let cool completely. Don’t drain juice.

Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water. Set aside.

Add cooking oil to a pot and heat to medium. Throw in onions and cook until soft, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add flour to pan with onions and cook for 2 minutes. Pour water and bouillon mixture in, stirring constantly. Bring to boil. Add potatoes. Bring back to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low. Cook for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

After potatoes are tender, stir in half and half and cheese.

After the ground beef is cooled and still in the baking dish, cut into 64 equal portions.

Gently add ground beef and the entire contents of the baking dish to the soup pot. There’s plenty of flavor in the juice. Don’t share it with the sink drain.