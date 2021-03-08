Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/8/21

This week’s recipes from Syrup & Biscuits.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon dried minced onions
- 1 1/2 pounds ground sirloin (90/10)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Season All seasoning
- 4 slices American cheese singles
- 2 1/2 cups boiling water
- 3 beef bouillon cubes
- 1 medium sweet onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon AP flour
- 2 potatoes, 1/2 inch cubes
- 1 1/2 cups half and half
- 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- garnish: chopped green onions, tomatoes, dill pickle slices
Instructions
- Spray a 7×7 inch pan with non-stick spray. Cover the bottom with dried onions.
- Mix ground beef and seasoning. Pat down evenly in pan. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 40 minutes or until meat is longer pink.
- Remove from oven and cover with cheese slices. Stick back in the oven for 1 or 2 minutes until the cheese melts. Remove, sit aside and let cool completely. Don’t drain juice.
- Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water. Set aside.
- Add cooking oil to a pot and heat to medium. Throw in onions and cook until soft, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add flour to pan with onions and cook for 2 minutes. Pour water and bouillon mixture in, stirring constantly. Bring to boil. Add potatoes. Bring back to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low. Cook for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
- After potatoes are tender, stir in half and half and cheese.
- After the ground beef is cooled and still in the baking dish, cut into 64 equal portions.
- Gently add ground beef and the entire contents of the baking dish to the soup pot. There’s plenty of flavor in the juice. Don’t share it with the sink drain.
- Warm through, garnish and and serve immediately.
TUESDAY
For meatloaf:
- 1 pound ground sirloin
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 1/4 cups 4 Cheese Blend, divided
- 1/2 cup taco sauce
- 1 cup quick cooking oatmeal
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
- 2 teaspoons pickled jalapeno, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon salt
For toppings:
- iceberg lettuce, shredded
- tomatoes, chopped
- onions, chopped
- shredded cheese
- additional taco sauce
Instructions
- Combine ground sirloin, ground pork, 1 cup of cheese, taco sauce, oatmeal, eggs, parsley, jalapeno and salt. Don’t over mix. Pat into a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
- Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until cooked thoroughly.
- Top it with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and taco sauce. It thinks it’s a taco without shells.
WEDNESDAY
Buttermilk Sage Brined Chicken Thighs
Ingredients
- 4 cups buttermilk (full fat, please)
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt (Morton’s)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
- 3 or 4 sprigs of fresh sage
- 8 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin on
- cooking oil for brushing tops of chicken
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, salt, honey, and black pepper until the salt dissolves.
- Pour mixture into a gallon freezer or storage bag. Add remaining ingredients, including chicken.
- Close bag securely and shake a few times to be sure the chicken is well coated. Place disposable bag into a mixing bowl or on a rimmed cooking sheet for security in case of a leak. Store in refrigerator or at least 8 hours and up to 24.
- Remove chicken thighs from brine and let drain on a rack for about 10 minutes.
- Prepare a large baking sheet by lining with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- Place chicken thighs on baking sheet skin side up. Brush tops with cooking oil.
- Roast in a 350 degree preheated oven for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
THURSDAY
Simple Roasted Sweet Bell Peppers with Herbed Goat Cheese
Ingredients
- 4 to 6 cups sweet bell peppers strips, any color
- olive oil for drizzling
- 2 ounces herbed goat cheese
Instructions
- Prepare a sheet pan by lining it with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
- Remove seeds and membrane from peppers and cut into thin strips.
- Place pepper strips in a bowl. Toss with enough olive oil and 4-1-1 seasoning to coat.
- Spread in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan.
- Roast at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until peppers start to brown.
- Remove and sprinkle goat cheese over the pepper strips.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
apple filling
- 6 medium apples peeled, cored, and sliced
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
topping
- 3/4 cup quick cook oatmeal
- 3/4 cup brown sugar, light or dark
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
apple filling
- Place apple slices in a large bowl, sprinkle with lemon juice and stir until coated.
- Mix in granulated sugar and cinnamon.
- Butter a 10 inch cast iron skillet.
- Pour in apple mixture.
topping
- Add all topping ingredients to a large bowl. Cut or mash in butter until pea sized crumbles form.
- Spread topping evenly over apples.
- Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 40 minutes until filling is bubbly and topping is brown.
- Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.