Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/24/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 8 slices bacon
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- Half a small green bell pepper finely chopped
- 2 large cans pork and beans 28 ounces each
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 325F.
- Chop the bacon and cook till brown in a large skillet.
- Remove bacon from the pan and drain off all grease except for about 1 tablespoon.
- Add onions and peppers to the pan with the bacon grease and cook those till translucent.
- In a large bowl stir together the beans, veggies, bbq sauce, brown sugar, mustard, pepper and worcheshire.
- Pour the beans into a 9x13 baking dish (or keep it in your pan if it is oven safe).
- Top with the cooked bacon
- Bake uncovered for 1 to 1 ½ hours, you want them to bake and thicken up nicely.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 boneless chicken breasts about 2 pounds
- 3 tablespoons olive oil divided into 2 / 1
- 2 large yellow onions thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- salt & pepper to taste
- 2 cups beef broth
- 2 tablespoons flour all purpose
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 4 slices swiss cheese
- fresh parsley for serving
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a large oven safe skillet. Add the onions and season with salt & pepper. Cook the onions until they are soft, brown and caramelized, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and cook a minute more. Remove onions from pan and set aside.
- In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper and the Italian seasoning and brown the outside, about 5 to 7 minutes on each side. It’s okay if they don’t cook through entirely. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
- Pour the broth into the pan and whisk in the flour until smooth. Return the onions and the chicken to the pan and simmer until the broth has started to thicken, about 10 minutes.
- Place two slices of cheese on top of each breast, then place the pan in the preheated oven. Allow to cook until chicken is cooked through and cheese has melted, about 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle with parsley before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- ½ gallon strawberry sherbet
- 52 ounces lemonade we used Minute Maid Light Lemonade
- 1 pound frozen strawberries
- Garnish lemon slices and fresh strawberries
Instructions
- Scoop strawberry sherbet into a punch bowl or large pitcher.
- Add frozen strawberries, then lemonade.
- Stir well.
THURSDAY
Ingredients:
- two portabella mushroom caps, stems removed
- balsamic vinegar
- garlic salt
- 2 medium/large tomatoes, small diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 1 can sweet kernel corn, drained
- 1/2 cup blue cheese dressing (I’m partial to Ken’s Steakhouse Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing)
- balsamic glaze or reduction
- optional garnish: blue cheese crumbles
Directions:
- Place mushroom caps stem side up and drizzle with balsamic vinegar then sprinkle with garlic salt. Broil caps for about 7 minutes (I use my toaster oven set to broil). Allow mushroom caps to cool, then dice into small pieces.
- Combine mushroom, tomato, onion and corn in a large bowl and toss with blue cheese dressing.
- Serve into individual bowls, drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with blue cheese crumbles.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups bread cubed (Use a hearty bread like French bread, brioche, or challah. Stale bread is fine.)
- ¼ cup salted butter melted
- 3 eggs large
- 2 cups milk whole
- ½ cup white sugar granulated
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sliced bananas plus extra for garnish, if desired
Glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon milk
Instructions
- Place cubed bread and bananas in a greased 2 quart baking dish. Note: we like the bananas sliced, but if you prefer you can use mashed bananas.
- In a separate dish or bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add milk, sugar, melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk to incorporate.
- Pour custard mixture over bread and stir to wet all the bread. Bake, uncovered, at 375F for about 40 minutes until custard is cooked through and top is turning golden brown.
- While pudding is baking, whisk together glaze ingredients. Allow pudding to cool for a few minutes before topping with fresh sliced bananas and glaze.
- Serve warm or cold.