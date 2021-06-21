Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/21/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 small yellow onion finely diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 packet taco seasoning 1.25 ounces
- 1 can diced tomatoes with green chiles (like rotel) 10 ounces
- 1 can cheddar cheese soup 10.75 ounces
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups shredded cheese Fiesta blend or cheddar
- 1 bag Nacho Cheese Doritos 9.75 ounces, gently crushed
Optional garnish
- diced tomatoes
- green onions
- sliced black olives
- sour cream
Instructions
- In a large skillet on the stove top, brown the ground beef, then drain. Add the onions and garlic, and cook until the onions are translucent.
- Stir in the taco mix, diced tomatoes and cheese soup and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream.
- In a 9x13 inch casserole dish, layer ⅓ of the Doritos, then ½ of the ground beef mixture, and 1 cup of cheese. Repeat the layer, ending with the remaining ⅓ of crushed Doritos.
- Cover with foil and bake at 350F for 30 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until the cheese is bubbly and the edges of the Doritos have started to brown, about 10 minutes.
- Serve with diced tomatoes, green onions, black olives and sour cream.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups pasta (8 ounces) we used elbow macaroni
- 3 large eggs hard boiled
- 1 onion small white, chopped
- 2 stalks celery chopped
- 1 bell pepper small red, chopped
- 2 tablespoons relish sweet pickle
- 2 cups whipped salad dressing like Miracle Whip
- 2 ½ tablespoons mustard classic yellow
- ¾ cup sugar white granulated
- 2¼ teaspoons vinegar white
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Cook pasta to al dente, drain, rinse with cool water.
- In a large bowl whisk together the salad dressing (Miracle Whip), mustard, sugar, vinegar and salt. Mix in hard boiled eggs, onion, celery, red pepper, and relish.
- Fold in cooked noodles and gently stir until fully combined.
- Chill at least 2 hours (but overnight is best!).
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups flour all purpose
- 1 tablespoon sugar white, granulated
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons, milk
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons oil
- ½ cup optional add-ins chocolate chips, blueberries, chopped strawberries, etc
Instructions
- Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.
- Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined - batter should be lumpy. If using add-ins, gently fold in now.
- Fill the cups of a greased muffin tray about half full.
- Bake at 350 for 13 to 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 9 inch pie crust
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ¾ cup sugar white, granulated
- 1 cup water
- 1 strawberry jello 3 ounce package
- 2 ½ pounds fresh strawberries
Instructions
- Prick the crust with a fork and bake until golden brown, according to recipe or package instructions. Allow crust to cool completely.
- In a small pot on the stove top whisk together cornstarch, sugar and water, until smooth. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 minutes or until it starts to thicken.
- Remove from the heat then whisk in the strawberry jello powder. Set aside and allow to cool completely.
- Slice your strawberries in half (or smaller if desired) and place in a large bowl. Combine the strawberry and cooled jello mixture. Pour mixture into baked crust, using a spatula to get everything out of the bowl.
- Refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours. Garnish as desired with whipped cream, mint or basil.