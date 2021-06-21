Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/21/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

TUESDAY

Doritos Casserole

Ingredients

Instructions

In a large skillet on the stove top, brown the ground beef, then drain. Add the onions and garlic, and cook until the onions are translucent.

Stir in the taco mix, diced tomatoes and cheese soup and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream.

In a 9x13 inch casserole dish, layer ⅓ of the Doritos, then ½ of the ground beef mixture, and 1 cup of cheese. Repeat the layer, ending with the remaining ⅓ of crushed Doritos.

Cover with foil and bake at 350F for 30 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until the cheese is bubbly and the edges of the Doritos have started to brown, about 10 minutes.