Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/9/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Pan Seared Steak

Ingredients

Steak thick cut at least 1 1/2″ (The better the quality, the better the results. But you can totally do this with cheap cuts too. I promise, we don’t always eat rib-eye!)

Instructions

Pour a layer of rock salt onto a plate and place the steak over top. Cover the steak with rock salt. Let it sit (not refrigerated!) for at least 20 minutes. Forty-five minutes is better.

Bring a cast-iron skillet to screaming hot on the stove-top. No, fer realz. Like so hot you wonder if maybe you should keep the fire department on the line just in case.

Drop some rendered bacon fat into the pan, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It will smoke a lot. Now is probably a good time to disconnect the smoke detector. And open your windows.

Heavily season one side of the steak and lay it gently into the pan, seasoned side down. Let it sit for 2 minutes. Really, really. Two full minutes. Set your timer.

Season the second side of the steak and, using tongs, gently flip it over. Let it sit another two minutes.

Turn the heat off and throw a big ol’ blob of butter into the pan next to the steak. (The cast iron will be plenty hot enough to continue cooking the steak). When the butter’s melted, toss a handful of parsley in too.

Lift the steak up and let some butter and parsley underneath. Spoon some over top as well.

If you like your steak rare (like me!), you’re about finished. If you like it done more (sigh), flip it every thirty seconds or so until you reach desired doneness.

Remove steak to a clean plate and allow it to rest a few minutes while you put on your good yoga pants and a swipe of cherry lip balm.

Slice (against the grain) with a very sharp knife.