Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/9/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- Steak thick cut at least 1 1/2″ (The better the quality, the better the results. But you can totally do this with cheap cuts too. I promise, we don’t always eat rib-eye!)
- Rock salt also called ice cream salt
- Rendered bacon fat or other fat/oil
- Seasoned salt or a mix of salt, pepper, and garlic powder
- Butter
- Fresh parsley
Instructions
- Pour a layer of rock salt onto a plate and place the steak over top. Cover the steak with rock salt. Let it sit (not refrigerated!) for at least 20 minutes. Forty-five minutes is better.
- Bring a cast-iron skillet to screaming hot on the stove-top. No, fer realz. Like so hot you wonder if maybe you should keep the fire department on the line just in case.
- Drop some rendered bacon fat into the pan, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It will smoke a lot. Now is probably a good time to disconnect the smoke detector. And open your windows.
- Heavily season one side of the steak and lay it gently into the pan, seasoned side down. Let it sit for 2 minutes. Really, really. Two full minutes. Set your timer.
- Season the second side of the steak and, using tongs, gently flip it over. Let it sit another two minutes.
- Turn the heat off and throw a big ol’ blob of butter into the pan next to the steak. (The cast iron will be plenty hot enough to continue cooking the steak). When the butter’s melted, toss a handful of parsley in too.
- Lift the steak up and let some butter and parsley underneath. Spoon some over top as well.
- If you like your steak rare (like me!), you’re about finished. If you like it done more (sigh), flip it every thirty seconds or so until you reach desired doneness.
- Remove steak to a clean plate and allow it to rest a few minutes while you put on your good yoga pants and a swipe of cherry lip balm.
- Slice (against the grain) with a very sharp knife.
- Enjoy!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups chopped ham
- 3 ribs celery small diced
- 1 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
- 2 tablespoons relish sweet or dill
- 1 tablespoon creamy dijon mustard
- salt & pepper to taste
- sliced green onions or scallions optional
Instructions
- Place chopped ham in a food processor or blender and pulse until finely minced.
- In a large bowl, combine the minced ham, celery, mayo, pickle relish, pepper and dijon mustard.
- Mix well until everything is combined. Taste and add salt as desired.
- Garnish with green onion or scallion and enjoy as-is, with crackers, on celery, or in a sandwich.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces
- 4 cups water
- 1 can petite diced tomatoes 15 ounces (not drained)
- 4 cubes chicken bouillon or 4 teaspoons paste
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ cup diced onion
- 1 pound browned ground beef
- 1 pound lasagna noodles broken into pieces
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- In large pot bring water, spaghetti sauce, tomatoes, bouillon, garlic, and onion to a light boil.
- Add ground beef and lasagna noodles. Cover and cook about 20 minutes (stirring occasionally), until noodles are al dente.
- Stir in mozzarella and ricotta immediately before serving.
- Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese, if desired.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Add water, spaghetti sauce, tomatoes, bouillon, garlic, and onion to the instant pot inner liner. Stir well.
- (Note: you can use the sauté feature to brown your ground beef first, but make sure you have scraped all cooked bits off the bottom of the liner before continuing otherwise you may get a burn notice.)
- Add ground beef and lasagna noodles. Cover and set to sealing, then cook on manual (high pressure) for 9 minutes. Carefully quick release, pausing the release if it begins to sputter.
- Stir in mozzarella and ricotta immediately before serving.
- Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese, if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour all purpose
- 2 tablespoon sugar white, granulated
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2¼ cups milk
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup optional add-ins chocolate chips, blueberries, chopped strawberries, etc
Instructions
- Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.
- Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined - batter should be lumpy. If using add-ins, gently fold in now.
- Pour batter into a greased or lined baking sheet, smoothing to the edges with a spatula.
- Bake at 350 for 13 to 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package instant vanilla pudding 3.4 ounces
- 1 cup whole milk
- 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
- 5 - 6 medium sized Granny Smith apples chopped into bite sized pieces
- 6 full size Snickers bars chopped
- caramel sauce, to taste optional
Instructions
- Whisk together the vanilla pudding and milk until thickened.
- Fold in the whipped topping until fully mixed.
- Stir in the apples and Snickers bars. If desired, drizzle with caramel sauce.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. Garnish with extra snickers crumbles.