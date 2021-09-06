Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/6/21

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes from Aboutamom.com.

MONDAY

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large (12 inch) skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper as desired. Brown the chicken on all sides in batches and cook through completely. Remove chicken from the skillet and keep warm.

Add the onion to the skillet and cook about 3 minutes, stirring often, or until softened.

To the onion, stir in the potato, peas and carrots, seasonings, and butter. Allow the butter to melt.

Sprinkle the flour over the contents of the skillet and stir to combine. Cook about 2 minutes before slowly adding the chicken broth, stirring and scraping the bottom. Reduce the heat to low and allow to bubble for one minute as it thickens. Remove from heat.

Cover the skillet with the pie crust. Cut slits into the pie crust to vent.

Brush the beaten egg over the pie crust.

Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until the pie crust is browned.