Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/6/21

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes from Aboutamom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 large Yukon gold potato cubed
- 2 cups frozen peas and carrots
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 frozen prepared pie crust thawed
- 1 egg beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large (12 inch) skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper as desired. Brown the chicken on all sides in batches and cook through completely. Remove chicken from the skillet and keep warm.
- Add the onion to the skillet and cook about 3 minutes, stirring often, or until softened.
- To the onion, stir in the potato, peas and carrots, seasonings, and butter. Allow the butter to melt.
- Sprinkle the flour over the contents of the skillet and stir to combine. Cook about 2 minutes before slowly adding the chicken broth, stirring and scraping the bottom. Reduce the heat to low and allow to bubble for one minute as it thickens. Remove from heat.
- Cover the skillet with the pie crust. Cut slits into the pie crust to vent.
- Brush the beaten egg over the pie crust.
- Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until the pie crust is browned.
- Allow the chicken pot pie to rest for 5 minutes prior to serving.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened
- 16 ounce refried beans or 2 cups homemade refried beans
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 cup sour cream
- Green Onions
- 3 cups cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese shredded
Toppings and Serving
- Jalapeno chopped
- Cilantro
- Tomatoes
- Pico de gallo
- Salsa
- Black Olives
- Tortilla chips
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Spray small baking dish (8x8 inch) with non-stick cooking spray
- In a medium bowl, add cream cheese and beat with a hand mixer until smooth and creamy
- Add sour cream and beat until well combined
- Stir in refried beans, 2 cups cheese, taco seasoning and garlic until smooth
- Spread into prepared baking dish
- Bake for 15-18 minutes or until hot and bubbly
- Remove from oven and add additional cheese
- Return to oven and heat 3-5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly
- Serve immediately with toppings of your choice and tortilla chips
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
Batter
- 2 c granulated sugar
- 16 tbsp butter melted
- 4 lg very ripe bananas
- 4 tsp banana extract may use vanilla extract
- 8 oz sour cream
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 c all-purpose flour
- 4 tbsp all-purpose flour for coating blueberries
- 2 c fresh blueberries
Icing Drizzle
- 4 oz cream cheese softened
- 4 tbsp butter softened
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- ¾ c powdered sugar
- ½ c milk
Instructions
Batter
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Spray two 9x5-inch loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. Cut pieces of parchment paper to fit the bottoms and drape over the short ends of the pans. This will make removing the finished loaves easier.
- Mash bananas in a bowl and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix sugar and butter together until creamy.
- On low speed, mix in mashed bananas, extract, sour cream, baking soda and salt until combined.
- Add in flour a little at a time continuing to mix until well-blended.
- Reserve a small handful of blueberries for the top of loaf.
- In a separate bowl, place the remaining blueberries and sprinkle with the 4 tbsp. flour. Toss to coat.
- Fold the floured blueberries into the batter and pour into prepared pans.
- Sprinkle reserved blueberries across tops of loaves.
- Bake on center rack of oven for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean.
- Cool in pans for 15 minutes, then, remove from pans to a cooling rack to finish cooling.
Icing Drizzle
- Mix cream cheese and butter on medium speed until creamy.
- Add vanilla and combine.
- Add powdered sugar and mix until combined. Thin to desired consistency with the milk, adding a little at a time until thinned to your liking.
- Drizzle icing across tops of cooled loaves. Allow to set up before slicing. Chill for a short time if icing is not setting up fast enough. Humidity can play into the setting up.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 to cups seedless watermelon finely diced
- 1 cucumber peeled, seeded, and finely diced
- 1 mango peeled, pitted, and finely diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper seeded and minced
- ¼ cup small red onion finely chopped
- 8 fresh basil leaves finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 lime zested and juiced
- 2 additional limes juiced
- 1 tablespoon sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, cucumber, mango, jalapeno, onion, lime zest, and basil.
- Whisk together the lime juice, sugar, and garlic powder in a bowl.
- Pour the dressing over the watermelon mixture and toss gently.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Serve with tortilla scoops.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 ½ cups white sugar
- 2/3 cup evaporated milk
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 7 ounces marshmallow creme
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
INSTRUCTIONS
- Line a 9x9 inch pan with aluminum foil, and set aside.
- In a 3 quart saucepan, heat milk and sugar over medium heat.
- Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon.
- Mix in pumpkin puree and cinnamon; bring back to a boil.
- Stir in marshmallow creme and butter.
- Bring to a rolling boil.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, for 18 minutes.
- Remove from heat, and add white chocolate chips and vanilla.
- Stir until creamy and all chips are melted.
- Pour into prepared pan.
- Cool, remove from pan, and cut into squares.
- Store in a cool, dry place.