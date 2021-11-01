Cloudy icon
Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/1/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chicken (shredded or diced) about 4 breasts / 3 - 4 pounds
  • 2 cups ham (diced) about 1 pound
  • 3 cups swiss cheese grated
  • 1 can cream of chicken or celery soup 10.5 ounces
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard smooth or coarse
  • 6 ounce package stuffing mix prepared per package directions

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix the chicken, ham, cream of chicken soup, swiss cheese and dijon mustard until well combined.
  2. Spread chicken and ham mixture into the bottom of a 9x13″ inch casserole dish.
  3. Top with the prepared stuffing mix.
  4. Bake uncovered at 375F degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until casserole is bubbly and stuffing is browned and crispy.

TUESDAY

Air Fryer Broccoli

Ingredients

  • 1 - 1.5 pounds fresh broccoli florets cut and trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or preferred oil/fat
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat air fryer to 370F degrees.
  2. Cut broccoli into bite sized pieces and trim the ends off.
  3. In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the broccoli and sprinkle with seasoning. Toss to coat.
  4. Place broccoli in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for 8 - 10 minutes or until your desired crispiness is reached. Give the basket a shake about halfway through.

WEDNESDAY

Jalapeño Spinach Dip

Ingredients

  • 1 block cream cheese, softened 8 ounces
  • ⅓ cup mayonnaise
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 pound frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed of excess liquid
  • 1 cup shredded colby jack cheese ¼ cup reserved for topping
  • 1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese ¼ cup reserved for topping
  • ¼ cup sliced jarred jalapeños diced (plus extra slices for topping)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, and paprika.
  3. Gently stir in the chopped spinach, jalapeños and larger portion of shredded cheese.
  4. Spread dip mixture into an 8x8″ baking dish.
  5. Top with remaining shredded cheese and sliced jalapeños.
  6. Bake until dip is bubble and cheese is turning golden brown around the edges, about 30 minutes.

THURSDAY

Bread Dipping Oil

Ingredients

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • ½ teaspoon basil dried
  • ½ teaspoon oregano dried
  • ½ teaspoon rosemary dried crushed
  • ½ teaspoon thyme leaves dried
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • juice of ½ lemon
  • freshly shredded parmesan

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, mix together garlic and spices. Pour in olive oil and lemon juice, stir together.
  2. Serve in a shallow dish. Top with freshly shredded parmesan.

FRIDAY

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients

  • 3½ cups flour all purpose
  • 2 cups butter softened/room temp
  • 1 cup sugar confectioners/powdered
  • ½ cup cacao powder we used Earth Echo Cacao Bliss

Instructions

  1. Cream together butter and sugar, then slowly beat in flour and cacao powder.
  2. Using a medium sized cookie scoop, portion dough onto a lined baking sheet. Roll the dough into balls and then press flat with your hands, a fork, or a cookie press. Dip the fork or press in cacao powder or powdered sugar first so it doesn’t stick to the dough.
  3. Bake at 350F for 10 - 12 minutes until turning a slight golden brown on the bottom.
  4. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the pan for 10 minutes. Move to a wire rack to finish cooling.

