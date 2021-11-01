Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/1/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups chicken (shredded or diced) about 4 breasts / 3 - 4 pounds
- 2 cups ham (diced) about 1 pound
- 3 cups swiss cheese grated
- 1 can cream of chicken or celery soup 10.5 ounces
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard smooth or coarse
- 6 ounce package stuffing mix prepared per package directions
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix the chicken, ham, cream of chicken soup, swiss cheese and dijon mustard until well combined.
- Spread chicken and ham mixture into the bottom of a 9x13″ inch casserole dish.
- Top with the prepared stuffing mix.
- Bake uncovered at 375F degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until casserole is bubbly and stuffing is browned and crispy.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 - 1.5 pounds fresh broccoli florets cut and trimmed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or preferred oil/fat
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 370F degrees.
- Cut broccoli into bite sized pieces and trim the ends off.
- In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the broccoli and sprinkle with seasoning. Toss to coat.
- Place broccoli in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for 8 - 10 minutes or until your desired crispiness is reached. Give the basket a shake about halfway through.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 block cream cheese, softened 8 ounces
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 pound frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed of excess liquid
- 1 cup shredded colby jack cheese ¼ cup reserved for topping
- 1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese ¼ cup reserved for topping
- ¼ cup sliced jarred jalapeños diced (plus extra slices for topping)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F degrees.
- In a large bowl, stir together cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, and paprika.
- Gently stir in the chopped spinach, jalapeños and larger portion of shredded cheese.
- Spread dip mixture into an 8x8″ baking dish.
- Top with remaining shredded cheese and sliced jalapeños.
- Bake until dip is bubble and cheese is turning golden brown around the edges, about 30 minutes.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 clove garlic minced
- ½ teaspoon basil dried
- ½ teaspoon oregano dried
- ½ teaspoon rosemary dried crushed
- ½ teaspoon thyme leaves dried
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- juice of ½ lemon
- freshly shredded parmesan
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix together garlic and spices. Pour in olive oil and lemon juice, stir together.
- Serve in a shallow dish. Top with freshly shredded parmesan.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 3½ cups flour all purpose
- 2 cups butter softened/room temp
- 1 cup sugar confectioners/powdered
- ½ cup cacao powder we used Earth Echo Cacao Bliss
Instructions
- Cream together butter and sugar, then slowly beat in flour and cacao powder.
- Using a medium sized cookie scoop, portion dough onto a lined baking sheet. Roll the dough into balls and then press flat with your hands, a fork, or a cookie press. Dip the fork or press in cacao powder or powdered sugar first so it doesn’t stick to the dough.
- Bake at 350F for 10 - 12 minutes until turning a slight golden brown on the bottom.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the pan for 10 minutes. Move to a wire rack to finish cooling.