Here’s how to get Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza before it’s available Thursday

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is back after a two-year absence from the menu.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican Pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return.

Fans can get it this Tuesday and Wednesday through an offer on the Taco Bell app. It will be fully available on Thursday.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton for a musical inspired by the Mexican Pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

