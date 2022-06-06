76º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/6/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Salmon Rice Bowl

Ingredients

  • ½ cup cooked salmon per bowl
  • ½ cup cooked rice per bowl
  • ½ cup spring mix lettuce per bowl
  • ¼ bell pepper thin sliced, per bowl
  • ¼ cup sliced cucumber per bowl
  • ¼ cup julienned carrots per bowl
  • ⅛ thin sliced red onion per bowl
  • honey mustard dressing to taste

Instructions

  1. Add salmon, rice, lettuce, pepper, cucumber, carrot, and onion to your bowl.
  2. Top with dressing.

TUESDAY

Refried Beans

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dry pinto beans
  • 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion quartered
  • 2 teaspoons salt plus more, to taste
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 tablespoons oil or lard
  • optional garnish: crumbled queso or cotijo cheese, cilantro

Instructions

  1. Rinse the beans and remove any debris. Soak them in water in the refrigerator overnight (10 - 12 hours). Drain.
  2. Add the soaked beans to a large pot, along with the onions, salt, and bay leaves. Fill the pot with water so that there is about 2″ of water above the beans.
  3. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for about 1 hour, or until beans have cooked through and are soft. Keep an eye on the beans while they cook and add water periodically if it starts to get low.
  4. Remove the bay leaves and onion; discard. Reserve about 2 cups of the water, and drain the rest.
  5. In a large pot or skillet, over medium heat, add the fat/oil and the garlic and saute until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the beans to the skillet and cook for a few minutes.
  6. Lower heat and mash the beans using a fork or a potato masher, adding the reserved water a little at a time, until you’ve reached your desired texture and consistency. Salt to taste and garnish as desired.

WEDNESDAY

Air Fryer Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby red potatoes quartered (or cut into large bite size pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat air fryer to 400°F.
  2. In a large prep bowl, drizzle quartered potatoes with olive oil and toss to coat.
  3. Sprinkle evenly with spices, stir, then spread potatoes into the bottom of the air fryer basket.
  4. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
  5. Potatoes are done when they’re browned and crisping on the outside and fork tender on the inside.

THURSDAY

Tuna Patties

Ingredients

  • 24 oz canned tuna drained
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice fresh
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
  • ⅓ cup breadcrumbs plain
  • 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
  • ½ cup diced jalapo peppers or green bell peppers seeds and ribs removed
  • 1 teasoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil

Dip (optional)

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons sriracha
  • ½ lemon juiced

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl mix together tuna, egg, cilantro, onion, yogurt, breadcrumbs, peppers, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  2. Shape mixture into 8 patties and set aside.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and fry patties until cooked through and browned on each side (about 5 minutes per side).
  4. Whisk together dip ingredients, if desired

FRIDAY

Orange Fluff Salad

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
  • 1 box orange jello 3 ounce package
  • 1 can mandarin oranges drained (14 ounces)
  • 1 ½ cups mini marshmallows regular or fruit flavored
  • 1 cup cottage cheese or sour cream, vanilla or plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup shredded coconut sweetened or unsweetened
  • optional ¼ cup chopped pecans or almonds

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together jello powder and whipped topping.
  2. Mix in cottage cheese and shredded coconut.
  3. Fold in marshmallows, mandarin oranges, and choped nuts (if using).
  4. Chill until ready to serve, then garnish with any leftover oranges, coconut, and nuts.

