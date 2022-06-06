Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/6/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup cooked salmon per bowl
- ½ cup cooked rice per bowl
- ½ cup spring mix lettuce per bowl
- ¼ bell pepper thin sliced, per bowl
- ¼ cup sliced cucumber per bowl
- ¼ cup julienned carrots per bowl
- ⅛ thin sliced red onion per bowl
- honey mustard dressing to taste
Instructions
- Add salmon, rice, lettuce, pepper, cucumber, carrot, and onion to your bowl.
- Top with dressing.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound dry pinto beans
- 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion quartered
- 2 teaspoons salt plus more, to taste
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons oil or lard
- optional garnish: crumbled queso or cotijo cheese, cilantro
Instructions
- Rinse the beans and remove any debris. Soak them in water in the refrigerator overnight (10 - 12 hours). Drain.
- Add the soaked beans to a large pot, along with the onions, salt, and bay leaves. Fill the pot with water so that there is about 2″ of water above the beans.
- Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for about 1 hour, or until beans have cooked through and are soft. Keep an eye on the beans while they cook and add water periodically if it starts to get low.
- Remove the bay leaves and onion; discard. Reserve about 2 cups of the water, and drain the rest.
- In a large pot or skillet, over medium heat, add the fat/oil and the garlic and saute until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the beans to the skillet and cook for a few minutes.
- Lower heat and mash the beans using a fork or a potato masher, adding the reserved water a little at a time, until you’ve reached your desired texture and consistency. Salt to taste and garnish as desired.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound baby red potatoes quartered (or cut into large bite size pieces)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Pre-heat air fryer to 400°F.
- In a large prep bowl, drizzle quartered potatoes with olive oil and toss to coat.
- Sprinkle evenly with spices, stir, then spread potatoes into the bottom of the air fryer basket.
- Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through.
- Potatoes are done when they’re browned and crisping on the outside and fork tender on the inside.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 24 oz canned tuna drained
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice fresh
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
- ⅓ cup breadcrumbs plain
- 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
- ½ cup diced jalapo peppers or green bell peppers seeds and ribs removed
- 1 teasoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
Dip (optional)
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 2 tablespoons sriracha
- ½ lemon juiced
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together tuna, egg, cilantro, onion, yogurt, breadcrumbs, peppers, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Shape mixture into 8 patties and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and fry patties until cooked through and browned on each side (about 5 minutes per side).
- Whisk together dip ingredients, if desired
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
- 1 box orange jello 3 ounce package
- 1 can mandarin oranges drained (14 ounces)
- 1 ½ cups mini marshmallows regular or fruit flavored
- 1 cup cottage cheese or sour cream, vanilla or plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup shredded coconut sweetened or unsweetened
- optional ¼ cup chopped pecans or almonds
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together jello powder and whipped topping.
- Mix in cottage cheese and shredded coconut.
- Fold in marshmallows, mandarin oranges, and choped nuts (if using).
- Chill until ready to serve, then garnish with any leftover oranges, coconut, and nuts.