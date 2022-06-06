Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/6/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Salmon Rice Bowl

Ingredients

Instructions

TUESDAY

Refried Beans

Ingredients

Instructions

Rinse the beans and remove any debris. Soak them in water in the refrigerator overnight (10 - 12 hours). Drain.

Add the soaked beans to a large pot, along with the onions, salt, and bay leaves. Fill the pot with water so that there is about 2″ of water above the beans.

Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for about 1 hour, or until beans have cooked through and are soft. Keep an eye on the beans while they cook and add water periodically if it starts to get low.

Remove the bay leaves and onion; discard. Reserve about 2 cups of the water, and drain the rest.

In a large pot or skillet, over medium heat, add the fat/oil and the garlic and saute until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the beans to the skillet and cook for a few minutes.