Get fired up for 1st Cowboy Chicken in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The first Cowboy Chicken to hit Florida has recently opened its doors offering up homestyle meals.

The new chain location is located at 3290 Margaritaville Blvd. at the Promenade at Sunset Walk, near Kissimmee. This location is one of four planned to be built in the Greater Orlando area.

The chain first announced it was coming to Orlando in October 2021 and was originally slated to open in 2022.

Cowboy Chicken was founded in Dallas in 1981, according to its website.

Their menu features all-natural chicken cooked over locally bought wood.

Other than their savory rotisserie, they also have a wide range of food selections from “Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler” to their “Wild Wild West” sides.

Below are some things to look forward to on the menu.

Sandwiches

With these sandwiches, you have a choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Laredo seasoning on pulled pork. One side is also included with the sandwich.

Cowboy plates

On these plates, guests can choose from half chicken, three-piece, and other chicken and brisket options.

Desserts

Visitors with a sweet tooth can indulge in banana pudding, peach cobbler, and more.

“Wild Wild West’ sides

This chicken chain also offers a variety of savory sides including twice-baked potatoes, ranchero beans, fried okra and more.

Cowboy plate from Cowboy Chicken. (Cowboy Chicken)

The restaurant features a daily lunch special from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes a quarter of dark or white chicken and your choice of one side and fountain drink all for $9.50.

The restaurant also features indoor and covered patio seating.

Cowboy Chicken is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They also offer catering and delivery services.

Those looking to open a Cowboy Chicken franchise need to have five or more years as a restaurant operator, a minimum of $600,000 in liquid assets, a minimum net worth of $1.2 million and real estate experience in the market to be developed, according to the franchising section of the website.