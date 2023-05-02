78º

Food

New Mexican-inspired restaurant plans Cinco De Mayo opening on International Drive

Restaurant is located at 9101 International Drive, Suite 1198

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Birria tacos from Kavas Tacos + Tequila (Merakai Food Group)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The company behind Taverna Opa Orlando and Tapa Toro in Orange County’s tourist district is getting ready to open its third restaurant.

Meraki Food Group announced it would be opening Kavas Tacos + Tequila on Thursday, May 5 — Cinco De Mayo.

The new restaurant is located at 9101 International Drive, Suite 1198.

The menu will consist of Tex-Mex and “playful takes” on Mexican street food, according to a news release.

The company said the bar will be stocked with more than 150 tequilas, along with local and imported liquors and wines.

The restaurant is 7,000 square feet, according to a news release, and features four event spaces and two patios.

Tres leches cake from Kavas Tacos + Tequila (Merakai Food Group)

Kavas will be open seven days a week: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The company plans to introduce a weekend brunch in the coming weeks.

