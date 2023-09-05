Fazoli’s opening its brand-new Orlando location. Here are the details

ORLANDO, Fla. – Italian fast-food chain Fazoli’s is coming back to Orlando on Wednesday, according to the owners.

The new location, operated by Keys Restaurants Inc., is set to hold a ribbon cutting for the new location, 4201 E. Colonial Drive, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the grand opening on Wednesday.

The restaurant will be open daily at 10:30 a.m. It will close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, according to the operators.

According to the chain’s owners, Fat Brands, this will be the first time a Fazoli’s location has been open in the city in 15 years.

Fazoli’s started in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the company’s website. There are currently nearly 220 locations in 28 states, the website said. The Orlando location will be the sixth Fazoli’s in the state. The only other location in Central Florida is in Clermont.

The company previously announced in January 2022 that 10 Fat Burger locations would be opening in Orlando.

So far, no locations or open dates have been announced.

