Persimmon Hollow Brewing closes 1 of its Central Florida locations

DeLand, Orlando locations remain open

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Beer from Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company (Mates)

PORT ORANGE, Fla.Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company has decided to shutter its Port Orange location, one of three locations for the brewery in Central Florida.

The company made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We are sad to announce that we made the difficult decision to close our location in Port Orange as part of our company’s reorganization plan,” the post read.

The Port Orange location sat at 4647 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.

The post did not detail the reorganization plan. News 6 has reached out to Persimmon Hollow for more information and this story will be updated if we receive a response.

The brewery’s Lake Eola and DeLand locations remain open.

“We would like to thank our team, our guests, and all our vendors for accompanying us along the ride at this location,” the post read.

According to the company’s website, the brewery first opened in DeLand in 2014.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

