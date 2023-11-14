New Tex-Mex restaurant from Tijuana Flats founder now open in Casselberry

Big Taco, a new Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open its doors next month in the shopping center Casselberry Commons.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A new Tex-Mex restaurant concept from the founder of Tijuana Flats and his son has opened its doors in Casselberry.

Big Taco, which sits at 1455 Semoran Blvd. in the Casselberry Commons shopping plaza, announced its opening Monday in a social media post that simply read, “Now Open.”

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The restaurant was first announced in October.

This concept is from UCF alumnus, Brian Wheeler who also created Tijuana Flats. Wheeler said in a press release, this venture symbolizes him passing the torch to the next generation and welcoming a new partnership with his son, Jake Wheeler.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

According to the release, Jake Wheeler will oversee Big Taco as a partner and general manager.

The menu features tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos and tostadas, among other items.

The restaurant is now open 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Monday thru Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and it is closed on Sundays, according to its website.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: