Pizza hobby becomes nostalgic business for SoDough Square’s owner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rob Bair is no stranger to the restaurant industry having already built two successful Central Florida chains, Gringos Locos and Tin & Taco.

Now he’s building a third chain, but this time, he is stepping away from the Tex-Mex cuisine that brought him so much success and moving toward a flavor of his childhood — Detroit-style pizza.

“I’m originally from the Detroit area,” Bair said. “I left when I was 15 years old but I grew up on — we didn’t call it Detroit style pizza — you either get a square pizza or a round pizza, and we always loved the square pizza.”

In 2022, Bair opened SoDough Square, which serves a version of the “square pizza” he grew up with. However, he did not set out to open up a pizza place.

“During COVID, I really dug into this style of pizza,” Bair said. “I’ve been making it for a long time, but I’ve never really gone down the rabbit hole, so to say. So I started making it for my family and every time I would do something different whether it’s the flour, whether it’s the fermentation.”

Bair said his kitchen turned into a lab for pizza dough. After multiple tests, it was Bair’s wife who finally told him when the pizza was perfected.

“I brought it out to my wife, and she took a bite, and she said, ‘Whatever you just did, stop right there. That’s it. That’s it,’” he said.

Around this time, a Hungry Howie’s pizza place next door to the SoDo location of Tin & Taco closed up shop, making the space available.

“I took over the Hungry Howie’s spot, and it was nice because it was all built out and all I had to do is swap out the equipment,” Bair said.

Since then, Bair has opened a second location of SoDough Square in Winter Park, taking over the space from a former Tin & Taco location. He also has plans in the works to open a third location in Lake Mary.

On the latest episode of Florida Foodie, Bair goes into great detail about what makes a Detroit-style pizza unique from other regional variations. He also shares memories of eating pizza at Red Wings’ hockey games and how he might expand the menu with another Detroit favorite.

