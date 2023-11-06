Jeff’s Bagel Run announces plans to open shop in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – The rapidly expanding Central Florida bagel chain Jeff’s Bagel Run is set to open up its first shop in Clermont.

The company announced the new location, set to open at 16530 SR-50, in a news release Monday.

According to the release, the 1,200-square-foot store will be the fifth store announced this year and the seventh location overall which will include shops in Celebration, O-Town West, Oviedo and Winter Park, as well as the two locations already open in Ocoee and Orlando.

No opening date has been announced for the Clermont location.

Jeff’s Bagel Run announced plans to aggressively expand the chain’s footprint across Central Florida in early 2023, following a partnership with Justin Wetherill, the owner of 1337 Capital and the co-founder of the uBreakiFix chain of mobile device repair shops.

The chain first started in 2020, run out of the home kitchen of the owners, Jeff and Danielle Perera. The pair opened their first brick-and-mortar location in July 2021, followed by a second shop in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood in 2022.

