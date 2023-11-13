Red Panda Noodle to share restaurant space with Cupid’s Hot Dogs in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Red Panda Noodle, a popular food trailer in the Orlando area, is moving into a brick-and-mortar space that it will be sharing with another restaurant, Cupid’s Hot Dogs.

Red Panda Noodle — operated by Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker, both formerly of Orlando Meats — announced the move Monday on Facebook.

“We hope to open the building as a robust concept in the near future but will be commencing operations immediately as a commissary space. We are excited and grateful for the opportunity Cupid’s has given us to share their drive-thru and 50-seat dining room to serve our guests,” the post reads.

The post went on to say that there would be a “housewarming party” for Red Panda Noodle on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., which will also feature cookies from Phat Ash Bakes.

“Every moment we are able to serve, we fall deeper and deeper in love with the city and its people,” the post concludes.

Red Panda Noodle started operating as a pop-up concept in 2022 after Hillis and Parker parted ways with Orlando Meats.

Cupid’s Hot Dogs opened in March 2022 at 1515 Lee Road in Orange County. The restaurant is the only East Coast location of a California-based chain that first opened in 1946. The company is still family-owned and operated by sisters Kelly and Morgan Walsh.

The location was opened by franchisee Sorot Boyd Chamlongsupalak.

