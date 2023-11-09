Shipley Do-Nuts opening 1st Orlando location, 20 more planned

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas-based donut chain, Shipley Do-Nuts, will open its first Orlando location Monday at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd.

Classic donut flavors such as glazed, raspberry-filled and chocolate iced will be available. The difference is Shipley’s donuts are hand-cut into hexagon shapes, making them fluffier.

Besides donuts, the shop will sell kolaches, which is Shipley’s dough wrapped around items such as ham, cheese, sausage or jalapeño.

The chain first announced it was coming to Central Florida in June 2022.

Micheal Burns is the franchisee who is opening this first location here, and he has plans to add 20 more shops across Central Florida according to a spokesperson.

Burns and his wife found out about Shipley Do-Nuts when they moved to Houston, according to a news release, and his wife wanted to surprise him with donuts, so her neighbors suggested Shipleys. The day the Burns family discovered Shipley Do-Nuts is still talked about to this day, the release said.

Once the Burns family moved back to Orlando, they saw there were no Shipley shops around town, so they knew they had to bring it here.

It is not known where all of the 20 other Shipley locations will be, besides the next Orlando location – which will be at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Shipley has been in business since 1936, according to the company.

