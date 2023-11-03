Tampa-based Tex-Mex chain, Capital Tacos, announces opening date for 1st Clermont store

CLERMONT, Fla. – Capital Tacos is getting ready to open its second Central Florida location in Clermont in mid-November.

The company announced in a news release that it would be opening its newest location, 1042 E Highway 50, on Nov. 16.

The company said this location is being opened by franchisee Jim Kerr. It added that Kerr plans to open two additional locations, but did not say when or where they would be opening. Kerr grew up in the restaurant industry, working in his family’s pizza restaurant in Atlanta, according to the release.

This new location comes about a year after Capital Tacos opened its first Central Florida location in Winter Park.

Capital Tacos bills itself as ‘Tex-Mex done right’, with a menu focusing on burritos, nachos, quesadillas and, of course, tacos. It also features sides such as fries, queso bits and Mexican street corn.

In honor of the Clermont store’s opening, the restaurant is releasing a limited-time menu item, the orange carnitas taco, inspired by the citrus fields around Clermont, according to the release.

The chain was founded in 2013, according to the company. The chain has locations in seven states, including Florida.

