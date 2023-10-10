Brewery partnering with Michelin star chef for new restaurant in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Michelin star chef Mike Collantes is set to open a new sushi restaurant inside the Brew Theory space in downtown Orlando sometime in October.

Sushi Saint, which will focus on hand-roll sushi, is set to open inside Brew Theory, located at 400 Pittman St, according to posts on social media.

No opening date for the restaurant has been set.

Sushi Saint is set to take over the 2500-square-foot location that used to house Grilled Cheezus — which closed that in July, according to a Facebook post from the business.

According to Brew Theory, the restaurant will feature “a 12-seat bar focused on hand roll sushi, lounge seating and beverage program that will feature low ABV sake based cocktails as well as a curated beverage program by 2023 Michelin’s Sommelier of the year Benjamin Coutts.”

Collantes is the chef and owner of Soseki in Winter Park, which first won a Michelin star in 2022 and retained its star in 2023.

Brew Theory is a contract brewery that produces beer for multiple brands at its locations in Orlando, Sanford and Lowell, Massachusetts, according to its website. The company is run out of Orlando and operated by its founder and CEO Jeremy Roberts, who also owns and operates Orange County Brewers, according to the business.

The company’s website shows Brew Theory also plans to open a food hall, Brew Theory Marketplace, in Apopka sometime in 2024. The project was first announced in May 2022. At the time, the company had planned to have it open by summer 2023.

