Bakery 1908 opens in Orlando, serving Asian and European baked goods

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stop and smell the flour at one of Orlando’s newest shops, Bakery 1908 at 2021 E. Colonial Drive.

The baked-goods shop held its grand opening on Saturday and will now be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. untill 8 p.m.

What’s unique about this bakery is that it is will serve an array of Asian and European baked goods.

Desserts such as a red bean roll, napoleon, puff donuts and cheesecakes are available. However, there are also savory items to choose from such as a mini pizza, French toast and even dumplings.

According to its Facebook page , this is the only bakery in Florida with a menu like this, dubbing themselves as a ‘foodie fiesta you can’t miss.’

Meanwhile, to pair with the baked goods – drinks such as milk tea, coffee and smoothies are also on the menu.

