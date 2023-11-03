Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to open soon near Walt Disney World

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, where ‘calories don’t count’ is opening its first location in the Sunshine State on Nov. 13.

It will be located near Walt Disney World at 5741 W. Irlo Brunson Memorial Highway.

The menu for the Kissimmee area shop has not been released yet, but other locations serve items such as mason jar shakes, Italian ice, waffles sundaes, dole whips and dessert nachos.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

This sweet treat eatery started out in South Carolina with a husband-and-wife team, Bo and Sherri Steele. During the pandemic in 2020, the duo opened shop in the tourist town of Myrtle Beach. They said the goal was to bring something new to the area, according to the brand’s website.

Currently, there are seven locations open, with five opening soon.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

According to its Facebook page, it is hiring for full and part-time positions, people who are interested can head into the shop anytime this week to apply.

The grand opening festivities will start at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, then it will open daily at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only sweet treat shop that is opening soon in Central Florida, Sweetie’s Ice Cream is having its grand opening in Orlando on Saturday.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: