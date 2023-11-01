67º
‘Takes a village:’ News 6 photographer, ‘Black Men Sundays’ host holds Thanksgiving turkey drive

Corie Murray partners with Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida for event

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Corie Murray

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 investigative photographer and host of the “Black Men Sundays” podcast Corie Murray partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida to help families in need ahead of the holidays.

The “Black Men Sundays” podcast is currently collecting donations online for the turkey drive. News 6′s Ezzy Castro on Wednesday met with Murray at the Boys and Girls Club on Raleigh Street.

“We are making sure that every family hopefully can get a turkey, so we are still accepting donations but everyone that’s donated so far,” Murray said.

“I used to live over here. I live in Apopka now, but I used to live in this community. I’ve covered a lot of news in this community, so why not pull up with our first community initiative in this community,” Murray said.

About 30 turkeys have been collected so far but the goal is to collect more than 50 so every member can take home a turkey for Thanksgiving.

“The way that I was raised, I’m from a single parent household so you know there were holidays that were challenging but we played games when I was a kid so I didn’t really understand the poverty,” Murray said.

Food will be given to at least 50 families at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida — 5055 W. Raleigh St., Orlando — on Nov. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It takes a village and Corie is now part of that village and we are so happy to have him and be able to provide these turkeys to our families,” Nicco Palmero with The Boys and Girls Club said.

Click here to donate.

Black Men Sundays Turkey Drive (Corie Murray)

