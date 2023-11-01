67º
🛏️Win a 2-night stay at Waterfront Inn, dinner for 2 at Amelia’s

Hotel sits on Lake Sumter in The Villages

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Contests, The Villages
Waterfront Inn The Villages (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Are you ready for a getaway that’s all about relaxation, fun, and Florida’s glorious weather?

Look no further than the Waterfront Inn in the beautiful Villages, Florida!

You and your loved one could win a complimentary two-night stay in a cozy waterfront room with a balcony. You’ll be treated to a delectable dinner for two at the one and only Amelia’s, where culinary delights blend seamlessly with breathtaking waterfront vistas.

So, pack your bags, and escape to the Waterfront Inn. Your unforgettable Florida adventure awaits at the Waterfront Inn.

