3 new restaurants to open soon in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – While city leaders continue to look for ways to bring business to downtown Orlando, some are already expanding their brands and planning to open soon in the busy entertainment district.

Three new eateries are set to open soon downtown, each one featuring a different cuisine.

Talkin’ Tacos: 3123 South Orange Ave.

This South Florida based taco joint will open its doors Nov. 17 – the first location in Central Florida. Birria is one of its more popular items, serving it in different ways such as a taco, grilled cheese or ramen. Other menu items include rice bowls, burritos and street corn in a cup.

Talkin’ Tacos started during the pandemic with two childhood best friends slinging their favorite taco recipes to the community in Miramar in a food truck. Now a few years later, the duo has expanded to opening its ninth location.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls : 2 South Orange Ave.

There is not an opening date for this Maine lobster restaurant, all that is known is there are currently five locations across Florida. Meanwhile, patrons can expect to choose from a Classic lobster roll to a shrimp roll, Connecticut roll and more once the Orlando location opens.

If that’s not the way you roll – lobster salad and soup will also be available.

White Rabbit: 27 East Robinson St.

The chef behind the Michelin Guide restaurant, Maxine’s on Shine, is crafting the menu for White Rabbit, which does not have an opening date yet. It will feature a tapa, lunch, cocktail and dinner menu. Items such as seafood paella, lamb lollipops and wagyu beef sliders will be available.

This restaurant will transfer patrons back in time, with its black-and-white New York City inspired décor, according to its website. Once open, it will start serving lunch daily at 11 a.m.

