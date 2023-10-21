JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Oviedo, 2nd Orlando-area location

OVIEDO, Fla. – The California based noodle shop chain is set to open its second Florida location on Monday in Oviedo.

The restaurant is located at 234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, near UCF.

JINYA Ramen Bar focuses on crafting a perfect broth for the noodles, which is accomplished in house by having it simmer for 20 hours.

Other menu items such as mini tacos, salads, curry bowls and chicken wings are also available.

JINYA Ramen Bar was founded by Tomo Takahashi. His idea was to continue his father’s legacy as a successful restauranteur in Japan, according to the brand’s website.

Takahashi’s goal for the restaurant changed a bit when he arrived in the United States in 2010 – he noticed there was a need for authentic ramen noodle spots. He then opened the first location of JINYA Ramen Bar in California.

Now, over a decade later there are over 50 locations across the U.S. Meanwhile, the other Florida location is in Orlando located at 8 N. Summerlin Ave.

“Florida has warmly embraced us, and we’re thrilled to extend our presence here in Oviedo,” Takahashi said in a press release. “We can’t wait to share more of our culinary delights and cultural experiences, and we eagerly anticipate the local community joining us in this celebration.”

The restaurant will open Monday at 11 a.m. and will offer its first 50 guests a special treat, according to the press release. Every day the eatery will be open from 11 a.m until 10 p.m.

