3 new eateries opening soon on International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of Orlando’s tourist spots is set to be the new home for a video game bar, an American tavern and an immersive dining restaurant.

This unofficial hotelier title also comes with being an unpaid tour guide, which led me down the long and traffic-filled International Drive so I could find the next spot to take my folks when they came back down.

Down this roughly 11-mile road, there are tons of restaurant options to choose from, but here are three new choices that are set to open soon.

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern: 8151 International Drive

Top Chef alumnus Fabio Viviani is the mastermind behind this brand.

Menu items such as nachos, burgers, flatbreads and tacos will be available. It is also known for offering craft bourbons, according to its website.

There is no set date for its opening This will be the tavern’s eighth location and its fourth in Florida.

Atmos Immersive Dining: 7500 International Drive

This eatery is only for patrons 21 and older, as a champagne and wine pairing is included in a six-course fine-dining journey.

It is an exclusive venue, with each of its four separate-themed rooms having one table seating up to 16. The experience is a two-hour technological adventure, with the table and walls lighting up and “coming to life,” according to its website.

Atmos Immersive Dining is accepting reservations for its opening on Sunday, according to its website.

Arcade Monsters: 6382 International Drive

This will be the fifth location of the video-game bar and restaurant once it opens later this month, according to its Facebook page.

With the purchase of a wristband, people of all ages can play unlimited classic arcade games or consoles. It is not known what menu items will be at this location, but others serve classic bar food such as hot dogs, loaded fries and pizza.

